Arshdeep wants to take inspiration from senior India hockey player Ramandeep on injury management

He is inspired by the way Indian men's hockey team forward Ramandeep has dealt with injuries in his international career. "It was really disappointing to miss out on the Six-Nation Championship in Spain last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 11:35 IST
Indian team [Image: Hockey India's twitter] Image Credit: ANI

Indian junior men's hockey team core probable Arshdeep Singh wants to take a leaf out of senior player Ramandeep Singh's book on how to manage injuries in his bid to seal a place in the national side. The 19-year-old Singh missed out on the Six-Nation Championship in Spain last year due to a knee injury. He is inspired by the way Indian men's hockey team forward Ramandeep has dealt with injuries in his international career.

"It was really disappointing to miss out on the Six-Nation Championship in Spain last year. However, I have realized that injuries will be a part and parcel of any sportsperson's career. I look up to the way Ramandeep Singh has dealt with injuries in his career," Singh said. "He (Ramandeep)is an inspiration for all young hockey players in India. One needs a lot of determination to come back from injuries and now I know how important it is to ensure that I keep checking on how my body is reacting in every situation," said the young forward in a Hockey India release.

Singh, who has attended several junior men's national coaching camps, said he has been focussing on his fitness in the last few months. "The last few months have been a huge challenge for all of us. However, I have taken the time to focus on my fitness. I know I am close to receiving an opportunity to play for Indian junior men's team in the near future and I don't want to miss the chance due to an injury. "I have been practicing yoga to become mentally stronger as well. I have to be absolutely ready to grab my opportunities whenever they are presented to me," said Singh.

Talking about his future goals, Singh said there is nothing bigger than playing for the country. "Playing for the senior team is always going to be my biggest goal. However, I have to first perform at the junior level and get recognized as a skillful player. I will keep working towards my goal in whichever way I can.

"I am sure one day I will walk out on the pitch with the senior Indian team. I will work very hard to ensure that I get a chance to contribute to India's famous victories in the future."

