It was on August 3, 2019, when pacer Navdeep Saini made his international debut for the Men in Blue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 11:42 IST
On this day in 2019: Navdeep Saini made his international debut
Pacer Navdeep Saini (Photo/ Navdeep Saini Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

It was on August 3, 2019, when pacer Navdeep Saini made his international debut for the Men in Blue. Saini played his first T20I against the West Indies at Lauderhill and he ended up taking three wickets in his first match.

"Who would believe it's been a year already! I started in 2019 on this very day as an International Cricket player and I've come so far since. Thank you for all your love & support, it would not have been possible without it. I promise to live up to your expectations! #BleedBlue," Saini tweeted. The pacer finished with the figures of 3-17 in his first T20I.

Saini has so far played 10 T20Is in his career so far, managing to take 13 wickets with an economy rate of 7.15. Later in 2019, Saini went on to make his ODI debut as well. He played his first ODI against West Indies at Cuttack.

The pacer has played five ODIs for far in his career and has picked up 5 wickets with the best return of 2-58. Saini would now be seen in action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The tournament would be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10. IPL would be played across three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah), and for the first time, the finals will be played on a weekday (Tuesday). (ANI)

