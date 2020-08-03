Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI announces measures to tackle age, domicile fraud in cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday released certain measures to counter the menace of age and domicile fraud in cricket.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 12:52 IST
BCCI announces measures to tackle age, domicile fraud in cricket
BCCI logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday released certain measures to counter the menace of age and domicile fraud in cricket. Under the new measures adopted from the 2020-21 season, the players who "voluntarily declare that they have manipulated their date of birth by submitting fake/tampered documents in the past will not be suspended and allowed to participate in the appropriate age group level if they disclose their actual date of birth (DOB)."

The players also need to submit a signed letter/email along with supporting documents to the BCCI Age Verification Department revealing their actual DOB before September 15, 2020. However, if the "registered players do not disclose the facts and are found to have submitted fake/tampered DOB proof documents by BCCI, then they will be banned for 2 years, and after completion of the 2-year suspension, they will not be allowed to participate in age group tournaments of BCCI, as well as, age-group tournaments organised by the state units," stated an official BCCI release.

"We are committed to providing a level-playing field across all age groups. The BCCI has been taking steps to counter age fraud and is now introducing even stricter measures from the upcoming domestic season. Those who do not voluntarily disclose their misdemeanour will be punished heavily and will be banned for two years," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said in the release. From the 2020-21 season, players submitting fake or tampered birth certificates will be banned for 2 years from all cricket matches under the aegis of BCCI and state units.

After completion of a 2-year suspension, such players will not be allowed to participate in age group tournaments of BCCI, as well as, age-group tournaments organised by State Units. Cricketers who end up committing domicile fraud, including senior men and women, will be banned for 2 years. Voluntary Disclosure Scheme will not apply for cricketers who have committed domicile fraud.

"For the BCCI Under-16 age-group tournament, only players who are between 14-16 years old will be permitted to register. In the Under-19 age group, if a player's birth is found to be registered more than 2 years after birth, as mentioned in the birth certificate, then there will be restrictions on the number of years allowed to participate in the BCCI Under-19 tournaments," the cricket board said. "Age fraud is a serious matter and is detrimental to the health of the sport. Many youngsters who are supposed to be playing in a particular age group fail to make it owing to age fraud. With the BCCI taking stern actions to curb this, it is only advisable for the players to come forward and abide by the directives issued by the board," National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling holds above $1.30; focus on COVID-19 cases and Bank of England

The pound was steady on Monday, strengthening versus the euro and holding above 1.30, as investors weighed the governments strategy of local lockdowns and looked ahead to the Bank of Englands policy meeting on Thursday. July was the pounds ...

Norway's Hurtigruten halts cruises after COVID-19 outbreak

Norwegian cruise line Hurtigruten is halting all its so-called expedition cruises until further notice following an outbreak of COVID-19 on one of its vessels last week, the company said on Monday.At least 40 passengers and crew from the MS...

ANALYSIS-Microsoft nears big bet on TikTok after risky LinkedIn deal shows promise

Microsoft Corps potential acquisition of short-video app TikTok carries myriad risks, thrusting it into the politically fraught social media business and Sino-U.S. conflict amid increased scrutiny of big-tech companies.But the deal could he...

Govt providing $100 million investment to mitigate effects of climate change

The Government is providing an investment totalling more than 100 million for regions to protect against and mitigate the effects of climate change, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones have announced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020