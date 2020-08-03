Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army Boys Sports Company invites application for football coaches on contract basis

Army Boys Sports Company of ASC Centre (South), Bengaluru on Monday invited application for football coaches on purely contract basis for an initial period of one year.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-08-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 13:54 IST
Army Boys Sports Company invites application for football coaches on contract basis
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Army Boys Sports Company of ASC Centre (South), Bengaluru on Monday invited application for football coaches on purely contract basis for an initial period of one year. The engagement of coaches on a contract basis will not confirm on them any right for absorption or appointment on regular basis.

According to the Press Information Bureau release, the "age limit is maximum 40 years. Coaches who served Sports Authority of India (SAI) in the past on contract basis will be given relaxation in age limit for the period he served SAI plus three years". The minimum educational qualification required to apply is "diploma in coaching from SAI NSNIS Patiala or from any recognised Indian/Foreign University or participation in Olympics/Asian Games/World Championship with a certificate course in the concerned sports discipline from SAI NIS, or has successfully completed two levels of accreditation/certificate course offered by the international/federation of the sporting discipline concerned".

The last date of receipt of application is August 26. "An application form duly filled should be submitted by post or in-person to Officer Commanding, Boys Sports Company, ASC Centre (South), 2 ATC. Agram Post, Bengaluru-560 007 along with self-attested copies of testimonials through speed post/registered/ordinary post," the statement read. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 tests in India cross 2-crore mark

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the two-crore mark in India, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR data. A cumulative total of 2,02,02,858 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 3,81,...

Sterling holds above $1.30; focus on COVID-19 cases and Bank of England

The pound was steady on Monday, strengthening versus the euro and holding above 1.30, as investors weighed the governments strategy of local lockdowns and looked ahead to the Bank of Englands policy meeting on Thursday. July was the pounds ...

Norway's Hurtigruten halts cruises after COVID-19 outbreak

Norwegian cruise line Hurtigruten is halting all its so-called expedition cruises until further notice following an outbreak of COVID-19 on one of its vessels last week, the company said on Monday.At least 40 passengers and crew from the MS...

ANALYSIS-Microsoft nears big bet on TikTok after risky LinkedIn deal shows promise

Microsoft Corps potential acquisition of short-video app TikTok carries myriad risks, thrusting it into the politically fraught social media business and Sino-U.S. conflict amid increased scrutiny of big-tech companies.But the deal could he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020