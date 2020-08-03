Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Criminal proceedings against Infantino grotesque and absurd, says FIFA

There is something a little grotesque and unfair in all this because we are 100% confident there will never be a criminal charge against the FIFA president," he added. "But we have a situation where, objectively, there is damage to both FIFA and the FIFA president simply because of the existence of this criminal investigation." The AB-BA watchdog, which oversees the Attorney General's office (OAG), said Thursday that special prosecutor Stefan Keller had found indications of criminal conduct related to their meetings.

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:36 IST
Soccer-Criminal proceedings against Infantino grotesque and absurd, says FIFA

Global soccer body FIFA has described the decision by Swiss authorities to open criminal proceedings against its president Gianni Infantino last week as grotesque and absurd. Swiss authorities said on Thursday that proceedings had been launched against the current FIFA boss by a special prosecutor looking into meetings he had with Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber. Lauber and Infantino have already denied wrongdoing.

"There is no factual basis whatsoever for this criminal investigation," FIFA deputy general secretary Alasdair Bell told a news conference held by video on Monday. "There is no description of criminal conduct of any kind that has been communicated to FIFA. There is something a little grotesque and unfair in all this because we are 100% confident there will never be a criminal charge against the FIFA president," he added.

"But we have a situation where, objectively, there is damage to both FIFA and the FIFA president simply because of the existence of this criminal investigation." The AB-BA watchdog, which oversees the Attorney General's office (OAG), said Thursday that special prosecutor Stefan Keller had found indications of criminal conduct related to their meetings. Keller was appointed in June to review complaints against the two men and others.

The proceedings concerned abuse of public office, breach of official secrecy, assisting offenders and "incitement to these acts," it said. "If someone opens a criminal investigation there needs to be a good reason and we don't have any reasons," said Bell. "We have some anonymous complaints but we don't know who made them."

FIFA said that, at the time of the meetings held in 2016 and 2017, the OAG was conducting investigations in more than 20 cases related to a scandal in which FIFA became embroiled before Infantino was elected president in 2016. "You go to the most senior law officer in the country to offer information for a criminal investigation and then you end up being a subject of a criminal investigation yourself," said Bell.

"This is why we are saying there is something kind of absurd about this." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

IIT-KGP researchers awarded for generating power from wet clothes

A group of researchers from IIT Kharagpur has been conferred the Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Awards 2020 for developing a mechanism for generating electricity from wet clothes left under sunlight to dry, a spokesperson of the in...

With loan money gone, restaurants are at mercy of virus

The check has been cashed, the money spent, and beleaguered restaurant owners across America are looking down at empty wallets. Government coronavirus loans in the spring helped eating establishments rehire laid-off employees and ride out t...

Job search for work from home in India rises 442 pc during Feb-Jul: Report

Job searches for remote work or work from home in the country have increased by over 442 per cent between February and July, the highest globally, according to a report. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many jobs have rapidly become work-from-ho...

COVID-19 vaccine pact with India’s Wockhardt will guarantee supply: UK govt

The UK government on Monday said that its new manufacturing pact with the Mumbai-based global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Wockhardt will guarantee the supply of millions more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine whenever it is ready. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020