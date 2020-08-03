Sports News Roundup: Dwayne Johnson, RedBird team up; Todt has mixed feeling on Hamilton and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Dwayne Johnson, RedBird team up to buy XFL for $15 million

Former wrestler and Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teamed up with investment company RedBird Capital Partners to buy the XFL for $15 million, hours before the bankrupt American football league was set to be auctioned. Dany Garcia, Johnson's ex-wife, will also be a stakeholder. They were selected as the winning bidder for "substantially all of the assets of Alpha Entertainment LLC" - parent company of the XFL.

Motor racing: Todt has mixed feelings on Hamilton smashing Schumacher records

Jean Todt, who presided over Michael Schumacher's golden years at Ferrari, says he would have to congratulate Lewis Hamilton if the Briton smashes the great German's Formula One records - even if he would prefer them to remain intact. Six times world champion Hamilton enjoys a 30-point lead in the championship after four races and, with Mercedes dominant, is set to equal Schumacher's seven crowns.

Murray wants assurance on quarantine issues before U.S. Open

Players need assurance that they would not face mandatory quarantine upon returning to Europe from the U.S. Open before traveling to New York amid the COVID-19 pandemic, former world number one Andy Murray has said. Organizers United States Tennis Association (USTA) will set up a strict bio-security 'bubble' to minimize the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus during the Grand Slam, which will be played from Aug. 31-Sept. 13.

Brewers bench coach Murphy recovering from heart attack

Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy is recovering from a moderate heart attack he suffered Saturday afternoon during a team workout at Miller Park in Milwaukee, the team confirmed Sunday night. Murphy alerted the medical staff, who called an ambulance to transport him to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa (Wis.), team president David Stearns said.

NBA roundup: Westbrook, Rockets get by Bucks

Russell Westbrook sank four free throws inside the final 28.5 seconds and the Houston Rockets topped the Milwaukee Bucks 120-116 on Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Westbrook scored a team-high 31 points while adding eight assists, and his clutch effort at the charity stripe enabled the Rockets (42-24) to outlast the Bucks (54-13) down a back-and-forth closing stretch. Danuel House Jr. converted two free throws with 14 seconds left as the Rockets finished 27 of 31 from the line.

Patriots' McCourty slams league for attempt to change opt-out deadline

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty said it is an "absolute joke" that the National Football League (NFL) was looking to bring forward a deadline for players to opt out of the upcoming season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under an agreement approved by the league and the players' union last month, players have the choice to opt out.

Snooker: O'Sullivan smashes World Championship record with 108-minute win

Five-times champion Ronnie O'Sullivan was in imperious form at the World Snooker Championship when he beat first round opponent Thepchaiya Un-Nooh of Thailand 10-1 in 108 minutes to set the record for the fastest match in Crucible history on Monday. O'Sullivan, who led 8-1 at the close of play on Sunday, stayed true to his nickname 'The Rocket' when he won the two frames needed in less than 30 minutes to become the first man to win a match in under two hours.

BetMGM becomes PGA Tour betting partner

BetMGM was named an official betting operator of the PGA Tour on Monday, agreeing to a multi-year content and marketing deal. "Through the power of the BetMGM brand and resources, this new relationship will help accelerate our sports betting strategy, and enable the Tour to reach new fans and further engage current fans who enjoy betting on golf," said Norb Gambuzza, PGA Tour Senior Vice President, Media, and Gaming.

Criminal proceedings against Infantino grotesque and absurd says FIFA

Global soccer body FIFA has described the decision by Swiss authorities to open criminal proceedings against its president Gianni Infantino last week as grotesque and absurd. Swiss authorities said on Thursday that proceedings had been launched against the current FIFA boss by a special prosecutor looking into meetings he had with Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber. Lauber and Infantino have already denied wrongdoing.

Gymnastics: Abuse allegations deeply concerning, says New Zealand government

New Zealand's Sports Minister Grant Robertson has called allegations of psychological and physical abuse in gymnastics in the country "deeply concerning" and urged any athletes affected and their parents to come forward. New Zealand's two largest newspaper companies, Stuff Media and the New Zealand Herald, reported at the weekend that club and elite gymnasts had complained of being verbally abused, body-shamed or forced to train while injured, with complaints going back to the 1990s.