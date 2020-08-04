Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coyotes eye commanding lead in series with Predators

He's going to be huge moving forward." Pekka Rinne had started the past 89 playoff games in goal for the Predators, the fourth-longest streak in NHL history, but Nashville coach John Hynes went with Juuse Saros in the series opener.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 00:07 IST
Coyotes eye commanding lead in series with Predators
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ArizonaCoyotes )

The Arizona Coyotes will try to take a two-game lead against the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their best-of-five Western Conference qualifying series on Tuesday afternoon in Edmonton. The Coyotes beat the Predators 4-3 in Game 1 on Sunday for their first playoff win since 2012. They were 11th in the Western Conference standings when regular-season play was halted on March 11 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's nice to get out to a start like this," Coyotes forward Michael Grabner told reporters. "It's big to get the first one out of the way and, now, we can focus on the next one." Both teams had difficult decisions on who would start in goal in the playoff opener.

Arizona went with Darcy Kuemper over fellow veteran Antti Raanta. Kuemper responded with 40 saves in his first playoff appearance since 2015. " gives us a ton of confidence back there," Coyotes forward Clayton Keller said. "He's been our best player all year and he's going to continue to do his thing. He's going to be huge moving forward."

Pekka Rinne had started the past 89 playoff games in goal for the Predators, the fourth-longest streak in NHL history, but Nashville coach John Hynes went with Juuse Saros in the series opener. Saros had a rough start, giving up three goals in a span of 7:43 of the first period before allowing just one over the final two periods.

As of Monday morning, Hynes had not made a decision on who would start Game 2. "I feel very confident in both goalies," Hynes said before Sunday's game. "As we've said, in training camp, they were both very competitive and both played well and it's a unique situation. I feel that the way that they are together, the way they compete and support each other, it's helpful."

Nashville, which was sixth in the West when play was halted in March, has 32 playoff wins over the previous five seasons. The Predators came out strong in the series opener, but gave up the first goal when a point shot from Arizona defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson went off two Nashville players and into the net.

Eight minutes later, the Predators were trailing 3-0. "We had a tough bounce on the first goal," Hynes said. "I thought that did give Arizona some energy, and they put us on our heels a little bit in that situation. That specifically is another example of something we have to discuss going in. You have to have a stronger response after a goal against."

Arizona was also without one of its top players, center Nick Schmaltz, who missed Game 1 after getting hit in the head with an elbow in Thursday's exhibition game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Schmaltz led the Coyotes with 45 points (11 goals, 34 assists) during the regular season.

His status for Game 2 is undetermined, though that won't change the way Arizona prepares. "If we would've lost (Game 1), I'd be in the same situation in the sense that you're even-keel," Arizona coach Rick Tocchet said. "This playoffs, there's a lot of highs and there's a lot of lows. You can enjoy the win for a couple minutes but for me, other than that, you've just got to gameplan for (Tuesday)."

TRENDING

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

NZAVS launches campaign to tackle harmful uses of animals in science

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Man poses as cop, files false robbery complaint to settle scores; held

A 25-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly posing as a police inspector, thrashing a group of people he got into an argument with over lane driving, and lodging a false robbery case against them to take revenge, police said on Monday...

Trump signs executive order against hiring H1B visa holders for federal contracts

In a huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order preventing federal agencies from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers -- mainly those on H-1B visa -- fr...

WRAPUP 2-Trump: U.S. should get 'substantial portion' of TikTok operations sale price

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday the U.S. government should get a substantial portion of the sales price of the U.S. operations of TikTok and warned he will ban the service in the United States on September 15 without a sale. The tur...

Odisha's COVID death toll climbs to 207 with 10 more

The death toll due to COVID- 19 in Odisha crossed the 200-mark on Monday with 10 more fatalities taking the total to 207, a Health Department official said. At least 1,384 more people have tested positive for the disease, pushing the tally ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020