Marrone: Jags taking virus seriously amid league-high cases

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone addressed his league-leading amount of reserve/COVID-19 cases on Monday, saying he doesn't think his players are being "negligent." The Jaguars have had 12 players put on the reserve list, including starting quarterback Gardner Minshew. "Some of the things that occur can happen to any of us," Marrone told reporters on a video conference call.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 02:54 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 02:54 IST
"Some of the things that occur can happen to any of us," Marrone told reporters on a video conference call. "I don't think anyone's being negligent. ... But I really can't answer those questions. "Guys are coming from all over the country. ... You've just got to be aware of your surroundings and where you are and there's a lot of different ways that you can come in contact with this virus. I feel good, I really do, about how we're trying to educate our players and I feel good about how they're responding. Sometimes it's just bad luck."

The reserve/COVID-19 list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has the virus. In either case, the team is required to place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and that player is not counted on the active roster. Clubs are not required to divulge the reason. There have been 84 NFL players placed on the list as of Monday morning and the Jags are the only team with double digits. Minnesota and Detroit are second with eight.

Minshew was added to the list Sunday along with his roommates, Michael Walker and Andrew Wingard. Marrone and his coaches have discussed sequestering a quarterback during the season. They also have adopted a concept of "fewer and farther" in the team's facilities.

"We're always looking to make sure that we're, you know, fewer and further. So we're always looking to do that, you know, there be fewer and further away and have a safe distance with each other," Marrone said. "At the end of the day you gotta be on the field together ... everywhere you go there's gonna be a risk of something that you do."

--Field Level Media

