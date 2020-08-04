Phillies-Yankees game on Tuesday postponed due to storm
The postponed contest will be made up Wednesday as part of a doubleheader when the teams are slated to play in Philadelphia. The Yankees will be the home team for the first game of the seven-inning doubleheader, while the Phillies will be the home team in the nightcap.
Tuesday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies and host New York Yankees was postponed Monday due to a forecast of severe inclement weather. Monday's game between the two teams in New York was slated to be played.
Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to cause treacherous conditions in the New York City area. The postponed contest will be made up Wednesday as part of a doubleheader when the teams are slated to play in Philadelphia.
The Yankees will be the home team for the first game of the seven-inning doubleheader, while the Phillies will be the home team in the nightcap. The teams also are scheduled to play a single game on Thursday.
Monday's game against the Yankees is the first for the Phillies since July 26 due to being the opponent of the Miami Marlins, who suffered a coronavirus outbreak. --Field Level Media
