Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phillies-Yankees game on Tuesday postponed due to storm

The postponed contest will be made up Wednesday as part of a doubleheader when the teams are slated to play in Philadelphia. The Yankees will be the home team for the first game of the seven-inning doubleheader, while the Phillies will be the home team in the nightcap.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 03:55 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 03:55 IST
Phillies-Yankees game on Tuesday postponed due to storm

Tuesday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies and host New York Yankees was postponed Monday due to a forecast of severe inclement weather. Monday's game between the two teams in New York was slated to be played.

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to cause treacherous conditions in the New York City area. The postponed contest will be made up Wednesday as part of a doubleheader when the teams are slated to play in Philadelphia.

The Yankees will be the home team for the first game of the seven-inning doubleheader, while the Phillies will be the home team in the nightcap. The teams also are scheduled to play a single game on Thursday.

Monday's game against the Yankees is the first for the Phillies since July 26 due to being the opponent of the Miami Marlins, who suffered a coronavirus outbreak. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump: U.S. should get 'substantial portion' of TikTok operations sale price

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday the U.S. government should get a substantial portion of the sales price of the U.S. operations of popular short-video app TikTok and warned he will ban the service in the United States on Sept. 15 wit...

Manhattan DA probing Trump and his business over more than 'hush-money' payments

Manhattans district attorney on Monday suggested a grand jury subpoena for U.S. President Donald Trumps tax returns was part of an investigation of possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization, including alle...

Tatum, Celtics set to fend off Heat

The evolution of Jayson Tatum continues, and thats good news for his Boston Celtics. Tatum, the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has increased his scoring average in each of his three seasons from 13.9 to 15.7 to 23.4.But his assis...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares set to gain after manufacturing data, tech stocks boost

Asian shares were on track to open higher on Tuesday, after strong manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks boosted global equities and the U.S. dollar overnight. Hong Kong futures were up 0.65 and Nikkei futures were above the Nikkei 22...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020