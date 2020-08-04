Left Menu
Braves RHP Soroka out for season with torn Achilles

The 22-year-old right-hander tumbled to the ground while heading to cover first base on an infield grounder. "When I went out there, he knew it was that," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. Soroka's loss puts further strain on a young Atlanta rotation. "Somebody is going to get an opportunity," Snitker said.

Updated: 04-08-2020 08:45 IST
The Atlanta Braves lost pitching ace Mike Soroka for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon on Monday. Soroka was injured in the third inning of the 7-2 loss to the visiting New York Mets. The 22-year-old right-hander tumbled to the ground while heading to cover first base on an infield grounder.

"When I went out there, he knew it was that," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "It's just one of those awkward steps. It's a fluke thing that happens. I'm sorry that it did." Soroka was 0-1 with a 3.95 ERA in three starts.

He emerged as one of the most promising young pitchers in the National League in 2019 when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts. Soroka's loss puts further strain on a young Atlanta rotation.

"Somebody is going to get an opportunity," Snitker said. "The guys will regroup and someone will get an opportunity to do something really good." --Field Level Media

