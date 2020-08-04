Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubs blank Royals behind Mills' strong start

Alec Mills pitched a career-high seven innings as the Chicago Cubs defeated Danny Duffy and the Kansas City Royals 2-0 in an old-fashioned pitcher's duel Monday night at Wrigley Field. Neither starting pitcher had a perfect 1-2-3 inning before Mills retired three straight Royals in the top of the fifth.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 09:03 IST
Cubs blank Royals behind Mills' strong start

Alec Mills pitched a career-high seven innings as the Chicago Cubs defeated Danny Duffy and the Kansas City Royals 2-0 in an old-fashioned pitcher's duel Monday night at Wrigley Field. With weather conditions resembling a late-September game at Wrigley -- a game-time temperature of 67 degrees Fahrenheit and a gusty wind out of the north -- offense was hard to find.

Mills picked up the win for the Cubs with seven scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, struck out four and walked three. He threw 63 of his 98 pitches for strikes. He retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced. Rowan Wick recorded a four-out save.

Duffy was the hard-luck loser for Kansas City. He gave up one run on three hits over six innings, with six strikeouts and three walks. He became the first Royals starter this season to complete six innings. The last team to start the season with 10 straight games without a starter going at least six innings was the 1995 Atlanta Braves, who won that year's World Series. Ian Kennedy gave up a solo home run to Kris Bryant into the teeth of the wind in the seventh inning for the Cubs' second run.

Neither team could convert on scoring opportunities in the early innings. Neither starting pitcher had a perfect 1-2-3 inning before Mills retired three straight Royals in the top of the fifth. The Royals had two baserunners in each of the first two innings, but Mills worked his way out of both jams. The Cubs finally touched up Duffy, who loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. It was the first time in the game the Cubs had more than one baserunner.

Even then, the Cubs didn't take full advantage. Duffy got Anthony Rizzo to pop out to short before Javier Baez hit a sacrifice fly to right and Wilson Contreras grounded out. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Japan's Yasukuni shrine a symbol of haunting wartime legacy

Seventy-five years after Japans defeat in World War Two, Tokyos Yasukuni Shrine for war dead is a potent symbol of the controversy that persists over the conflicts legacy in East Asia. Here are some reasons why the shrine is a flashpoint in...

Padres outlast Dodgers' bullpen for win

Jake Cronenworth and Austin Hedges hit run-scoring singles against the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday night to snap a 3-3 tie and lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-4 win in the opener of a three-game ser...

Reporter sues Golden Globes organisation over member rules

A Norwegian entertainment reporter on Monday sued the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation that gives out the Golden Globe Awards, alleging that it acts as a cartel that stifles competition for its members. Reporter Kjersti...

CAS dismisses UAE appeal of Qatar win at 2019 Asian Cup

Sports highest court dismissed the United Arab Emirates charge that Qatar used an ineligible player in their 2019 Asian Cup soccer semifinal win. Qatar won 4-0 in Abu Dhabi and went on to win the Asian Cup for the first time.The UAE protest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020