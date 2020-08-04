Two homers help Reds edge Indians

Joey Votto hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the visiting Cleveland Indians 3-2 for their third straight victory on Monday night. Cincinnati's Nick Castellanos homered for the fifth time, and third time in two days, and Sonny Gray (3-0) allowed two runs, one earned, while striking out eight over six innings. Gray yielded four hits and two walks.

The Reds snapped a six-game home losing streak to Cleveland, which has dropped four in a row overall. The Indians looked to be in good shape behind starter Zach Plesac (0-1), who was strong until the sixth. After Shogo Akiyama opened the frame with a single, Votto clubbed a 3-2 pitch into the right field seats to put the Reds up 3-2.

Votto, who homered for the third time this season, was back in the lineup after missing the Reds' doubleheader sweep at Detroit on Sunday, when he felt ill, though he did not test positive for COVID-19. Following a rain delay of a little more than two hours, Cleveland jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first on Francisco Lindor's third home run of the season. Cleveland made it 2-0 during the next inning when Oscar Mercado scored from third on Gray's second wild pitch of the inning.

Castellanos cut the Indians' lead in half with his solo shot in the fourth off Plesac. The Cleveland right-hander lasted seven innings, yielding three runs and four hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Cincinnati closer Raisel Iglesias tossed a perfect ninth inning for his first save of 2020.

Lindor had two hits for Cleveland, which has totaled just six runs while losing five of the past six contests. The Indians played without manager Terry Francona, who is dealing with a gastrointestinal issue. First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. guided the team for a second straight day in place of Francona, whose condition does not appear to be COVID-19-related. Cincinnati, meanwhile, was without outfielder Nick Senzel (6 for 14 in his last four games) because of a finger injury.

--Field Level Media