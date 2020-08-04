Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakers dump Jazz, wrap up West's No. 1 seed

Anthony Davis scored 42 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Monday, and the Los Angeles Lakers clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 116-108 victory over the Utah Jazz at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 09:36 IST
Lakers dump Jazz, wrap up West's No. 1 seed

Anthony Davis scored 42 points and grabbed 12 rebounds Monday, and the Los Angeles Lakers clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 116-108 victory over the Utah Jazz at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. LeBron James contributed 22 points and nine assists, and Dwight Howard added 11 points as the Lakers improved to 2-1 in restart games, rebounding from a loss to the defending champion Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points, 21 of which came in the first half, and Mike Conley added 24 as the Jazz lost their second consecutive game after winning the opening game of the NBA's return in central Florida on Thursday. The Lakers (51-15) took control of a tight game with a 14-0 run late in the third quarter, turning a deficit into an 81-71 advantage. The period ended on a 19-5 Lakers run.

In their three games of the restart, the Lakers have not faced a team below the top four spots in either conference. They defeated the Western Conference's second-place team, the Los Angeles Clippers, on Thursday before falling to the Raptors, the No. 2 team in the East. The Jazz (42-25) entered play Monday tied for fourth in the West, though they slipped to No. 5 behind the Houston Rockets (42-24) with their loss.

The Lakers shot 50 percent from the field Monday and 34.6 percent from 3-point range, one game after shooting 35.4 percent and 25 percent in those categories respectively. Davis was more involved from the outset. He scored 14 points and took just seven shots from the field against the Raptors, but he had 13 points and 14 shots from the field in the first quarter against the Jazz. He finished 13 of 28 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

The Jazz shot 44.6 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from 3-point range, one game after shooting 39.1 percent and 25.8 percent in those categories, respectively, in a defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. Rudy Gobert scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for Utah while Royce O'Neale added 13 rebounds.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer finalists in Brazil flouting virus rules

Both teams in the Sao Paulo state league final this week are accused of wilfully ignoring health recommendations to stop the coronavirus. Defending Sao Paulo state champion Corinthians refused on Monday to be tested again, while archrival P...

EXPLAINER-Japan's Yasukuni shrine a symbol of haunting wartime legacy

Seventy-five years after Japans defeat in World War Two, Tokyos Yasukuni Shrine for war dead is a potent symbol of the controversy that persists over the conflicts legacy in East Asia. Here are some reasons why the shrine is a flashpoint in...

Padres outlast Dodgers' bullpen for win

Jake Cronenworth and Austin Hedges hit run-scoring singles against the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday night to snap a 3-3 tie and lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-4 win in the opener of a three-game ser...

Reporter sues Golden Globes organisation over member rules

A Norwegian entertainment reporter on Monday sued the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation that gives out the Golden Globe Awards, alleging that it acts as a cartel that stifles competition for its members. Reporter Kjersti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020