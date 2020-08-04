Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspended 2nd-tier game in Spain ordered to be played

The Spanish league wanted to cancel the game after several Fuenlabrada players caught the coronavirus, but the federation competition committee said it must be played to decide the final qualification spot for the promotion playoffs. Fuenlabrada needs at least a draw to grab the final playoff spot, which currently is held by Elche.

PTI | Updated: 04-08-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 10:58 IST
Suspended 2nd-tier game in Spain ordered to be played
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In the latest twist in the never-ending saga that is the Spanish second division, the country's soccer federation on Monday ruled the suspended match between Deportivo La Coruña and Fuenlabrada has to be played this week. The Spanish league wanted to cancel the game after several Fuenlabrada players caught the coronavirus, but the federation competition committee said it must be played to decide the final qualification spot for the promotion playoffs.

Fuenlabrada needs at least a draw to grab the final playoff spot, which currently is held by Elche. Deportivo is already relegated and has only pride to play for in the game rescheduled for Wednesday. "Justice has been done," Fuenlabrada coach José Ramón Sandoval said. "We fought for the right to finish the competition on the field and that's how it's going to be finished. All we wanted was to be allowed to play this game." The final-round game was originally going to be played on July 20 but it was suspended after Fuenlabrada players tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before kickoff.

The league suspended only the game affected by the outbreak and not the entire final round, igniting complaints and threats of legal actions by other clubs that felt they were hurt by the decision. The playoffs had been on hold since then as officials, local authorities and club directors exchanged accusations and made demands.

Elche on Monday maintained the integrity of the competition was affected and said it would continue to fight for its rights. It claimed it wouldn't be fair for Fuenlabrada to face a Deportivo team with no interest left in the competition. There had already been reports that Deportivo's players had not showed up for coronavirus tests scheduled by the league this week. In a statement, Elche also noted the Spanish league declared Elche would be participating in the playoffs.

The league requested the Deportivo-Fuenlabrada match to be canceled after the number of Fuenlabrada team members who tested positive reached 28 about a week ago. The club said this week it still wanted to play the match and would have enough players available. "These players earned the right to play, but a pandemic interfered," Sandoval said. "It's only fair that this game is played." The federation competition committee noted Deportivo was against playing Wednesday's game. The 2000 Spanish league champion wanted next season's second division to be played with 24 teams instead of 22, allowing it to avoid relegation.

Espanyol, relegated from the first division, said on Monday it wanted the league to eliminate demotion in all divisions because of the problems caused by pandemic. "The financial impact of COVID-19 will continue into the 2020-21 season," Espanyol said in a statement. "And with the added financial impact of relegation, this double punishment would be devastating and unfair." The Spanish federation last weekend suspended fourth-division matches after players in a team participating in the promotion playoffs tested positive for COVID-19.

The second-division promotion playoffs are now set to end on Aug. 23..

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise as U.S. manufacturing perks up

Asian shares rose on Tuesday after strong U.S. manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks helped investors look past broader worries about the coronavirus and global economy.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1....

SpiceJet to commence flight services to UK from next month

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has secured slots at the London Heathrow Airport, which will allow the airline to commence flight services to the UK from next month. These slots, under the air bubble pact, will later be extended ...

60 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal; tally rises to 1,752

Sixty more people, including 13 security personnel and four health workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern states caseload to 1,752 on Tuesday, a senior health official said. Of the 60 new cas...

Tripura CM tests negative for COVID-19 as two family members contract disease

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 even as two members of his family have contracted the disease. Deb, however, has quarantined himself at his residence for the next seven days.Two of my family m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020