Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJ Watling reveals his toughest bowling combinations ever faced

New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling has revealed the toughest bowling combinations he has faced in his career fo far.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-08-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 11:47 IST
BJ Watling reveals his toughest bowling combinations ever faced
New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling . Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling has revealed the toughest bowling combinations he has faced in his career fo far. He chose the pair of Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja and Dale Steyn-Morne Morkel as the toughest bowling combinations he has faced in his career so far.

"When it's turning in India it's obviously very tough to play any spinner, really. The likes of Ashwin and Jadeja, if conditions are in their favour, it is extremely hard work to score runs in itself, and to not get out," Watling said in a video posted by ESPNCricinfo. "But facing guys like Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel in South Africa, that's a pretty tough challenge. I think they have some of the quicker wickets in the world and obviously it cracks up late in the games. And those types of test matches can be very daunting, with those types of bowlers coming at you," he added.

The 35-year-old Watling, who is a Test specialist for the Kiwis, has so far played 70 Tests, 28 ODIs and 5 T20Is for the side. In the longest format of the game, he has managed to register 3,658 runs at an average of 38.50 with his highest score being 205.

Watling had registered his maiden double ton in 2019 as he played a knock of 205 against England at Mount Maunganui. The right-handed batsman has also scripted the most number of dismissals as a wicket-keeper for New Zealand.

Watling broke the record of Adam Parore's record (201 dismissals) last year against Bangladesh. He was last seen in action against India in a two-match Test series earlier this year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump signs executive order against hiring H-1B visa holders for federal contracts

In another huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order asking federal agencies to hire Americans and preventing them from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers,...

Bihar govt decides to recommend CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The Bihar government has decided to recommend a CBI inquiry in the actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case after the deceaseds father made a request for it, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had a talk ...

Weak Diageo, Bayer earnings hit Europe stocks; BP jumps

European shares edged lower on Tuesday as disappointing earnings reports from Diageo and Bayer took the shine off a jump in growth-linked cyclical stocks, while investors awaited signs of progress on more U.S. fiscal stimulus.The worlds lar...

Golf-Rose still hungry and raring to go after turning 40

Justin Rose says turning 40 last week gave him the opportunity to press the reset button after a disappointing year and the Briton is looking forward to challenging for seven majors over the next 11 months. Rose, who won the U.S. Open in 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020