Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rested (or rusty?) Jays set to resume play in Atlanta

The Toronto Blue Jays will be well-rested when they pull into Atlanta on Tuesday for the opener of a three-game interleague series against the Braves. Manager Charlie Montoya said the Blue Jays took a lot of live batting practice and had their pitchers work through side sessions at Nationals Park during the days when they would have opposed the Phillies.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:05 IST
Rested (or rusty?) Jays set to resume play in Atlanta
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@BlueJays)

The Toronto Blue Jays will be well-rested when they pull into Atlanta on Tuesday for the opener of a three-game interleague series against the Braves. The Blue Jays spent the past five days working out in Washington. The club never left for its scheduled trip to Philadelphia because of COVID-19 issues with the Phillies. That leaves Toronto rested but rusty as it travels south.

Toronto, which hasn't played since Thursday, has lost two straight. Manager Charlie Montoya said the Blue Jays took a lot of live batting practice and had their pitchers work through side sessions at Nationals Park during the days when they would have opposed the Phillies. Atlanta has played 11 consecutive days to open the season and just finished a four-game series against the New York Mets. The Braves won three of those games, losing only to two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom in the finale on Monday.

The Braves won three of four meetings with the Blue Jays in 2019. Toronto's Matt Shoemaker (0-0, 1.50 ERA), who will get the start in Tuesday's opener, said the pause was "frustrating to say the least. It's definitely a mental and physical battle. You think you're getting ready to start in a couple of days, then I go from pitching Friday to pitching on the doubleheader Saturday. Then, finding out we're not playing in Philly at all. Starters ... we love our routines."

Montoya said all the starters would be pushed back in order, with Trent Thornton, Tanner Roark, Nate Pearson, and Hyun Jin Ryu following Shoemaker. Shoemaker made his lone start on July 25 at Tampa Bay and allowed one run on six hits over six innings. The veteran is 4-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 10 interleague games (nine starts) but has never faced Atlanta.

The Braves will counter with left-hander Max Fried (1-0, 2.31 ERA), who will be making his first career appearance against Toronto. He is 4-0 with a 2.22 ERA in four interleague starts. Fried gave up one lone run in 6 2/3 innings in his most recent start, July 30 against Tampa Bay. He retired the first 14 batters he faced, had seven strikeouts, and walked only one.

"Every night he goes out there, I feel there's a potential for him to throw eight or nine (scoreless) innings," Atlanta closer Mark Melancon said. "The last couple of years, he's been the guy you count on in big situations. It's been fun to watch him mature." Fried, who won 17 games last year, has developed into a top-of-the-rotation guy. He has allowed only five hits and struck out 12 in 11 2/3 innings this summer.

"He's just growing as a pitcher," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "His stuff was good (against the Rays). You could tell he was really locked in and pretty focused. It was pretty fun to sit and watch him." Fried will now be asked to shoulder additional responsibility with the news that Mike Soroka tore his right Achilles tendon on Monday and will be lost for the year. The team's ace pitcher was injured in the third inning as he prepared to cover first base on an infield grounder. Soroka tumbled to the ground and had to be helped from the field by Snitker and a trainer.

"When I went out there, he knew it was that," Snitker said. "It's just one of those awkward steps. It's a fluke thing that happens. I'm sorry that it did."

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants interim bail to activists jailed for 'disrupting' Araria gangrape case proceedings

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to two social activists, who were sent to jail by a magistrate court for allegedly disrupting proceedings in the Araria gangrape case. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, while granting i...

Players to be tested every 5th day during IPL, seven-day quarantine for kin who breaches bio-bubble

Indian players and support staff will have to return negative for COVID-19 at least five times before they start training in the UAE and subsequently will be tested every fifth day during the IPL, according to a draft prepared by the BCCI. ...

Sensex jumps 748 points, Reliance Industries spurts 7.4 pc

Bulls held a firm grip on the D-Street on Tuesday as equity benchmark indices scaled up 2 per cent with broad-based buying across financial, auto and realty sectors. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 748 points or 2.03 per ce...

COVID-19: Disposed PPE could be turned into biofuel, say Indian scientists

Indian scientists have suggested a method to convert the plastic used in personal protective equipment PPE into renewable liquid fuels, an advance that could help mitigate the problem of dumped PPE, currently being disposed of at unpreceden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020