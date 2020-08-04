Gutted that I can't finish what we started this season: Smalling

Chris Smalling on Tuesday said he is "gutted" for not being able to complete AS Roma's Europa League campaign. Smalling moved to Roma on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United back in August last year and his loan agreement ran until the end of the 2019-20 Serie A season.

He has not been granted the chance to extend his stay in Italy to take part in the club's remaining Europa League matches, Goal.com reported. Smalling took to Twitter and wrote, "I'm gutted that I can't finish what we started this season. To experience the love shown to me in such a short time was extra special and it will not be forgotten. I want to thank and wish all the players and staff the best of luck against Sevilla. DAJE ROMA!"

AS Roma are scheduled to take on Sevilla on August 6. (ANI)