Soccer-Bundesliga ready for return of fans if authorities approve
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:35 IST
Germany's first and second division football clubs on Tuesday said they were prepared to allow some fans back into stadiums next season if the country's political authorities give the green light later this month. German Football League CEO Christian Seifert said the possibility of fans in stadiums depended solely on the political leaders giving the go ahead.
The health ministers of the individual German states are due to meet next week. The new Bundesliga season starts on Sept. 18.
