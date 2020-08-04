Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iker Casillas officially announces end of his playing days

His contract with Porto ended after the team defeated Benfica last weekend to win the Portuguese Cup. He didn't play but celebrated with his teammates and lifted the trophy. Casillas joined Porto in 2015 after helping Real Madrid win five Spanish league titles and three Champions League trophies.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 04-08-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 19:04 IST
Iker Casillas officially announces end of his playing days

Former Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas officially announced the end of his playing days on Tuesday, more than a year after his last match. The 39-year-old Casillas was with Portuguese club Porto but hadn't played competitively since a heart attack in May last year.

"What is important is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not the destination to which it takes you," Casillas said on Twitter. "With hard work, you will always arrive where you want. I can say, without a doubt, that it has been the path and the destination that I've always dreamed about." Casillas said announcing his retirement was one of the "hardest" and "most difficult" days of his career. His contract with Porto ended after the team defeated Benfica last weekend to win the Portuguese Cup. He didn't play but celebrated with his teammates and lifted the trophy.

Casillas joined Porto in 2015 after helping Real Madrid win five Spanish league titles and three Champions League trophies. He also helped Spain win one World Cup and two European Championships. Real Madrid called Casillas "one of the biggest legends of our club and of world football" and "the best goalkeeper in the history of Real Madrid and Spanish football." "Today one of the most important footballers in our 118 years of history calls it a day as a professional player, a player we love and admire, a goalkeeper who has made the Real Madrid legacy bigger with his work and exemplary behavior both on and off the pitch," Real Madrid said in a statement. "He was formed here and defended our shirt for 25 years, becoming one of our most emblematic captains of all time." Casillas played 725 matches with Madrid's first team over 16 seasons, winning 19 titles. He joined the club at age 9.

With Porto, Casillas won two Portuguese league titles, in addition to the Portuguese Cup and a Super Cup. He played 167 matches for Spain and won the Under-20 World Cup.

Casillas this year contemplated running for the presidency of the Spanish soccer federation but withdrew his candidacy amid the coronavirus pandemic. AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina strikes $65 bln debt deal to break deadlock

Argentina said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with three creditor groups to restructure 65 billion in sovereign debt, a breakthrough in talks the will help the country climb out of a damaging default and revive its recession-hit economy.T...

Uganda reports 2 new gorilla babies in Bwindi national park

Two new baby gorillas have been discovered in a Ugandan national park where a beloved primate named Rafiki was killed in June, a wildlife official announced Tuesday, saying the infants are part of a baby boom in the protected forest popular...

Humbled that in Ram Janmabhoomi movement, destiny made me perform pivotal duty in the form of Ram Rath Yatra in 1990: BJP veteran L K Advani.

Humbled that in Ram Janmabhoomi movement, destiny made me perform pivotal duty in the form of Ram Rath Yatra in 1990 BJP veteran L K Advani....

IMD forecasts `extremely heavy' rainfall in Mumbai, Pune

The India Meteorological Department IMD has issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nashik and some other parts of Maharashtra for Wednesday. The red alert was issued for the second consecutive day. Rains have been lash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020