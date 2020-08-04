Left Menu
49ers DB Reed to miss season after surgery

49ers DB Reed to miss season after surgery

San Francisco 49ers defensive back D.J. Reed will miss the 2020 season because of a torn pectoral injury. General manager John Lynch said Monday that Reed suffered the injury in an offseason workout and underwent surgery. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Lynch said he didn't expect him to be cleared to play until November at the earliest but couldn't hold a roster spot for him. "That's a tough one for us," Lynch said."The earliest we might've had D.J. back was early November, but it's a four-to-six month injury. It's been an active conversation, Kyle (Shanahan) and myself and the medical folks have been having. Ultimately, too difficult to keep a roster spot for something that may go into December. So, we made that."

The 49ers selected Reed, a Kansas State product, in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In two seasons in a largely reserve role, he has played in 31 games, making 54 tackles and scoring a touchdown after recovering a fumbled kickoff return. He also has returned kickoffs for the 49ers. --Field Level Media

