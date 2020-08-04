49ers DB Reed to miss season after surgery

San Francisco 49ers defensive back D.J. Reed will miss the 2020 season because of a torn pectoral injury. General manager John Lynch said Monday that Reed suffered the injury in an offseason workout and underwent surgery. He was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Lynch said he didn't expect him to be cleared to play until November at the earliest but couldn't hold a roster spot for him. "That's a tough one for us," Lynch said."The earliest we might've had D.J. back was early November, but it's a four-to-six month injury. It's been an active conversation, Kyle (Shanahan) and myself and the medical folks have been having. Ultimately, too difficult to keep a roster spot for something that may go into December. So, we made that."

The 49ers selected Reed, a Kansas State product, in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In two seasons in a largely reserve role, he has played in 31 games, making 54 tackles and scoring a touchdown after recovering a fumbled kickoff return. He also has returned kickoffs for the 49ers. --Field Level Media