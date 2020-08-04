Clippers' Williams cleared to return to action

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams is out of quarantine and will play Tuesday afternoon against the Phoenix Suns. His agent, Wallace Prather, released the news to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year reportedly visited a gentleman's club in Atlanta on July 23 while he was away from the NBA bubble near Orlando on an excused absence. Williams, 33, admitted going to the club but said he went there to pick up food after attending the viewing of his late grandfather, Paul G. Williams.

"Ask any of my teammates what's my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain't nobody partying. Chill out lol #Maskon #inandout," the 15-year NBA veteran tweeted Friday. He has missed the first two games of the NBA's restart: A loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday and a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Williams has averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 60 games this season. The Clippers enter action on Tuesday with a 1.5-game lead over Denver for the second seed in the playoffs in the Western Conference. The Clippers have six games remaining, including a head-to-head matchup with the Nuggets on Aug. 12.