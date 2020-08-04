Madrid Open cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The Madrid Open has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced on Tuesday. The tournament, initially to be held from May 1-10, was scheduled to take place from September 12-20.

"Following the strong recommendation of the local health authorities, and having monitored the situation for months, the organisers of the Mutua Madrid Open have no choice but to cancel the tournament due to the complex situation that COVID-19 continues to generate in every regard," organisers said in a statement. "In addition, and after a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Community of Madrid announced a few days ago a number of new measures to control the virus's spread, including a directive that social gatherings are to be reduced to 10 people, both in public and private meetings, further reducing the feasibility of operating the tournament," the statement added.

The director of Madrid Open, Feliciano Lopez, said the continued instability is still "too great" to hold a tournament like this. "We have given our all to stage the tournament. After the first cancellation in May, we got to work on the September date with the hope of being able to enjoy first-class tennis in the Caja Magica during this year which has been so hard for everyone," Lopez said in a statement.

"However, the continued instability is still too great to hold a tournament like this in complete safety. Once again, we would like to thank the Madrid City Council and all of our sponsors and suppliers for being by our side during every step we have taken," Lopez added. The next edition of the Madrid Open will take place from April 30 to May 9, 2021, in the Caja Magica. (ANI)