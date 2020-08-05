Tennis-Nadal to skip U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns

World number two Rafa Nadal confirmed on Tuesday that he will not defend his U.S. Open crown this year at Flushing Meadows as organisers released the singles entry list for the Grand Slam.

Spain's Nadal had said in June that he had reservations about travelling to the U.S. amid the COVID-19 pandemic and he joins women's world number one Australian Ash Barty in skipping the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.

"After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year's U.S. Open," Nadal said on Twitter https://twitter.com/RafaelNadal/status/1290713864506683393. "The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don't have control of it.