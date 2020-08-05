White Sox LHP Rodon (shoulder) placed on 10-day IL

The Chicago White Sox put left-hander Carlos Rodon on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with shoulder soreness. Rodon, 27, exited Monday night's game at Milwaukee after two innings. He is 0-1 with a 9.53 ERA in two starts this season.

Those were his first appearances since undergoing Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in May 2019. Rodon is 29-32 with a 4.14 ERA in 95 career games (92 starts) since his 2015 debut. He has 524 strikeouts in 534 2/3 innings. The White Sox drafted him in the first round (third overall) in 2014.

Also on Tuesday, Chicago purchased the contract of right-hander Brady Lail from the club's alternate training facility and designated outfielder Luis Basabe for assignment. --Field Level Media