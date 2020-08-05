Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Koepka brimming with confidence ahead of title defence

The four-time major winner and former world number one said he was more comfortable playing on the sport's biggest stages because he thrives under pressure. "The way the golf course sets up eliminates pretty much half the guys, and then from there half of those guys probably won't play well," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 02:34 IST
Golf-Koepka brimming with confidence ahead of title defence

A confident Brooks Koepka said on Tuesday he had ironed out the kinks that hindered his game earlier this year and added that he will claim a third consecutive PGA Championship this week if he plays at the level he is capable of.

Koepka would become the only player to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy three years in a row since the tournament switched from being a matchplay event to a stroke play event in 1958. Walter Hagen won the tournament four consecutive times between 1924-1927.

"I feel very confident in myself," he told reporters at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. "I don't put any expectations on myself. Just go out and play golf exactly like I know how and, if I do that, then yeah I probably should win."

In the weeks leading up to the tournament few gave the 30-year-old much of a chance as he struggled with left knee soreness after the PGA Tour resumed in mid-June but the American came alive in Memphis last week to finish tied for second place. The four-time major winner and former world number one said he was more comfortable playing on the sport's biggest stages because he thrives under pressure.

"The way the golf course sets up eliminates pretty much half the guys, and then from there half of those guys probably won't play well," he said. "Then from there I feel like mentally I can beat them, the other half, so you've probably got ten guys. That's the way I see it."

Koepka said he cannot wait to attack TPC Harding Park, where the thick rough and narrow fairways reward accuracy off the tee. "I'm excited. This is a big-boy golf course. Got to hit it straight and put it in the fairway. It's going to be quite long," he said of the 7,251 yard par-70 municipal layout, which is expected to experience cooler temperatures this week.

"I think it kind of plays into my hands." Koepka will be grouped with last year's U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and the 2019 British Open winner Irishman Shane Lowry on Thursday and Friday at the first major of the year, which is being played without fans due to the novel coronavirus.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Novavax coronavirus vaccine induces immune response in early study, shares jump

Novavax Inc said on Tuesday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, according to initial data from a small, early-stage clinical trial, sending the companys shares up 10. The compa...

White House seeks deal this week with congressional Democrats on coronavirus bill

White House negotiators on Tuesday vowed to work around the clock with congressional Democrats to try to reach a deal on coronavirus relief by the end of this week, as the pandemic takes a heavy toll on American life. Following an afternoon...

TDP chief alleges criminals run riot in Andhra Pradesh due to police failures

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has written to the states DGP expressing concern over deteriorating law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh. TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang, expressing concer...

Happy that Delhi's model on fight against Covid0-19 recognized globally, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is glad that the Delhi model of the fight against coronavirus is being recognized across the world. Kejriwal tweeted, Happy that our Delhi Model is being recognized across the globe. I want ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020