Grizzlies F Jackson (knee) out for season

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., the team's second-leading scorer, will miss the remainder of the season with torn meniscus in his left knee, the team announced Tuesday. In the Grizzlies' three games in the NBA's bubble near Orlando since the season restart (all Memphis losses), Jackson averaged 25.3 points.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 04:37 IST
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., the team's second-leading scorer, will miss the remainder of the season with torn meniscus in his left knee, the team announced Tuesday. "In Monday's game against the Pelicans, Jaren Jackson Jr. experienced an unstable landing after making contact with an opposing player while contesting a shot," the statement read. "Subsequent medical evaluation revealed a meniscus tear in his left knee, which will cause him to miss the remainder of the season. He is expected to make a full recovery."

In his second NBA season, the 20-year-old Jackson averaged 17.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, hitting nearly 40 percent of his 3-point shots. In the Grizzlies' three games in the NBA's bubble near Orlando since the season restart (all Memphis losses), Jackson averaged 25.3 points. Following Monday's 109-99 loss to New Orleans, Memphis entered Tuesday with a two-game lead over Portland and San Antonio for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West. Memphis has five games remaining in the regular season.

--Field Level Media

