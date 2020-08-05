Left Menu
Marlins finally cleared for (late) return vs. Orioles

Tuesday's Marlins-Orioles game was the makeup of the July 29 contest that would have been Baltimore's home opener. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 05:35 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 05:35 IST
Marlins finally cleared for (late) return vs. Orioles

It took until after the last minute, but the Miami Marlins finally were cleared to return to the field for a road game Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles. The contest, slated for a 7:35 p.m. ET start, was delayed, reportedly with the Marlins awaiting final COVID-19 tests results. Multiple media outlets reported that the Marlins were cleared, and that all final tests were taken and came back negative.

The scheduled first pitch was pushed back to 8:15 p.m. ET. The Marlins had not taken the field since July 26 after their opening three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies had been completed. A reported 18 players and 21 members of the team's traveling party had tested positive for COVID-19, with some players starting to report virus symptoms during the Phillies series.

The Marlins had 10 games postponed, including a four-game home-and-home series against the Orioles from July 27-30. The Orioles had already traveled to Miami for the series opener but returned home after the Marlins remained in Philadelphia. Tuesday's Marlins-Orioles game was the makeup of the July 29 contest that would have been Baltimore's home opener.

--Field Level Media

