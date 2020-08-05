Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jimenez, White Sox edge Brewers for 6th straight win

Eric Sogard went 2-for-4 for the Brewers, while opposing leadoff hitter Luis Robert added two hits for Chicago. Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff took a no-decision after spacing two runs and eight hits in six innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 09:09 IST
Jimenez, White Sox edge Brewers for 6th straight win

Eloy Jimenez smacked a two-run home run among his three hits and Lucas Giolito pitched six strong innings to boost the visiting Chicago White Sox to a 3-2 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday for their sixth straight win. Jose Abreu snapped a 2-all tie with a two-out RBI single in the seventh for Chicago, which completed a 6-2 road trip by out-hitting Milwaukee 10-7.

Giolito improved to 1-1 after scattering two runs and four hits with three walks and nine strikeouts. Alex Colome worked around a pair of two-out hits in the ninth to notch his third save. Eric Sogard went 2-for-4 for the Brewers, while opposing leadoff hitter Luis Robert added two hits for Chicago.

Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff took a no-decision after spacing two runs and eight hits in six innings with one walk and six strikeouts. Devin Williams (0-1) was the loser, allowing one run on one hit in an inning of relief with one walk and three strikeouts. Giolito limited the Brewers to Sogard's double leading off the game through the first four innings before encountering trouble in the fifth. Logan Morrison opened the inning with a double and scored two batters later on Ben Gamel's two-run home run to right field.

The White Sox tied the game in the next half-inning, as Jimenez drilled a two-run home run to center against Woodruff. Chicago second baseman Nick Madrigal left the game in the top of the third after appearing to jam his left shoulder while sliding feet-first into third base, trying to advance on a Robert single.

White Sox trainers checked Edwin Encarnacion's left shoulder following an infield single in the fourth. The designated hitter later was taken to the dugout and temporarily remained in the game before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth. Both Madrigal and Encarnacion will undergo further evaluation Wednesday, the White Sox announced.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Global coronavirus deaths exceed 700,000, one person dies every 15 seconds on average

The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 700,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise in fatalities.Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on ...

UN SG Guterres expresses deepest condolences to victims of "horrific" Beirut explosions

The United Nations said it is actively assisting in the response to the horrific explosions that ripped through the port area of Beirut, as Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims ...

China stocks rise as economic rebound hopes stay intact

China stocks rose marginally on Wednesday as investor confidence in the countrys economic upswing stayed intact, though a drop in financials tamed the broader markets strength. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4 at...

US Representative Clay ousted in Democratic primary by progressive Cori Bush -New York Times

Long-time U.S. Representative William Lacy Clay was ousted on Tuesday by progressive challenger Cori Bush in the Missouri Democratic primary, the New York Times said.Bush was endorsed by the Justice Democrats, the same left-wing group that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020