Nats return from lengthy break, down Mets

Washington did not play its scheduled series in Miami over the weekend due to numerous members of the Marlins testing positive for the coronavirus. New York's Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer and Pete Alonso hit an RBI single, but the Mets lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 09:20 IST
Howie Kendrick homered and collected four hits as the host Washington Nationals built an early lead and recorded a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night. Kendrick homered on a full-count changeup in the first inning, and the Nationals built a 5-0 lead against Steven Matz (0-2) in the first three innings. The first baseman recorded his 24th career four-hit game and first since getting five hits for Washington on Aug. 1, 2017.

Josh Harrison homered for his first hit with Washington when he connected in the second off Matz's 2-2 sinker. Harrison also added a sacrifice fly in the third sandwiched between RBI singles by Starlin Castro and Carter Kieboom. The contributions by Kendrick and Harrison helped the Nationals win their first game since beating the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Washington did not play its scheduled series in Miami over the weekend due to numerous members of the Marlins testing positive for the coronavirus.

New York's Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer and Pete Alonso hit an RBI single, but the Mets lost for the sixth time in seven games. They sustained their latest defeat after putting second baseman Robinson Cano on the injured list due to an adductor strain. Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin (1-0) allowed three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight, walked one and threw 102 pitches.

Corbin cruised through the first three innings until Conforto hit a 3-1 fastball to left field with one out in the fourth to cut the lead to 5-2. He allowed Alonso's two-out, run-scoring single in the fifth but got Wilson Ramos on a weak flyout with two on to escape the jam. Corbin was lifted for Ryne Harper after allowing consecutive singles to Ryan Cordell and Andres Gimenez in the sixth. Harper got the final out of the sixth but walked Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis to open the seventh.

Tanner Rainey quickly finished the seventh, and the game was delayed due to rain after Washington batted in the seventh against Dellin Betances. After a 67-minute stoppage, Javy Guerra tossed a scoreless eighth inning, and Daniel Hudson worked around a two-out walk to Alonso to notch his second save. Matz allowed five runs on seven hits in three innings while laboring through 78 pitches. He struck out three and didn't issue a walk.

Before the game, the Nationals activated outfielder Juan Soto from the COVID-19 injured list, but he didn't get into the contest. --Field Level Media

