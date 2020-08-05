Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raptors, with eye on postseason, face Magic

The Raptors have won 23 of the past 29 regular-season games between the teams and 27 of the past 34 matchups with the playoffs included. The Magic had a five-game overall winning streak end Tuesday night when they fell to the Indiana Pacers, 120-109.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 12:44 IST
Raptors, with eye on postseason, face Magic

The Toronto Raptors will be out to sweep the season series from the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night as they continue to build up for a defense of their NBA championship. The Raptors (48-18) have won both of their games since the restart in the schedule that is being played near Orlando. They're on a six-game winning streak overall.

Toronto has won all three meetings against the Magic (32-36) this season, most recently 90-83 at Orlando on Nov. 29. The Raptors have won 23 of the past 29 regular-season games between the teams and 27 of the past 34 matchups with the playoffs included.

The Magic had a five-game overall winning streak end Tuesday night when they fell to the Indiana Pacers, 120-109. In their previous game, the Magic lost forward Jonathan Isaac indefinitely to a torn ACL in his left knee early in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Sacramento Kings.

"For him to go down like that was very difficult to see, especially when you know he just came back" from a hyperextended knee sustained Jan. 1, said center Nikola Vucevic, who led the Magic with 24 points and 10 rebounds on Tuesday. The Raptors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 107-92 on Saturday, but they had a tougher time in beating the Miami Heat 107-103 on Monday. The latter win came with a career-best 36 points from Fred VanVleet as Toronto prepares for the playoffs following a four-month layoff because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The time that we've had before, a couple of weeks, just kind of getting ready, it was rough," Raptors forward Pascal Siakam said. "But I think it's still rough. I think we're just figuring it out." One of the pleasant developments has been the improvement of 23-year-old forward OG Anunoby, particularly on defense.

Anunoby has at least one steal in each of his past 17 games, the team's longest single-season streak since Kyle Lowry had at least one steal in 21 consecutive games during the 2015-16 season. Anunoby (91) ranks second on the team in total steals, behind VanVleet (93). "There's a lot of stuff there," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "He's got a great athletic body, a pretty good mindset to play it, plays hard, takes challenges. There's a lot to like at this stage at that end of the floor, for sure."

The Magic won their first two games after play resumed, beating the Brooklyn Nets 128-118 and Sacramento 132-116, but they are in a difficult four-game stretch that started with the loss to Indiana. The Magic's playoff pursuit likely hangs in the balance as the Toronto matchup is followed by games against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics, all playoff teams.

"In order for us to do what we want to do, which is to have playoff success, we're going to have to be playing better by the eighth (seeding) game than we are right now, and the best way to do that or one of the ways is to play the best teams," Magic coach Steve Clifford said. The Magic fell out of the loss to Indiana early. The Pacers raced to a 19-3 lead to open the game and led by 21 points at halftime.

"If we're going to be a factor in this, we've got to play smart and hard, and we did neither of those tonight," Clifford said. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese PM appeals for help after Beirut blast

Prime Minister Hassan Diab, in a short televised speech, has appealed to all countries and friends of Lebanon to extend help to the small nation, saying We are witnessing a real catastrophe. He reiterated his pledge that those responsible...

RSS chief Bhagwat mentions Advani, Ashok Singhal, others for contribution to temple movement.

RSS chief Bhagwat mentions Advani, Ashok Singhal, others for contribution to temple movement....

Cadila Healthcare Jun qtr net profit up 50 pc at Rs 454 cr

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 49.53 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 454 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of robust sales in the pharmaceuticals segment. The company had posted a...

Average spot power price down 27pc to Rs 2.47/unit in July on IEX

The average spot power price in day ahead market dipped 27 per cent to Rs 2.47 per unit in July as compared to the year-ago period on the Indian Energy Exchange IEX. The day ahead market DAM traded 4,487 MU million unitsduring the the mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020