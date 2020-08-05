Matilde Fidalgo leaves Manchester City to join S.L Benfica

Manchester City have announced that Matilde Fidalgo has left the club, making a move to S.L Benfica. "Manchester City Football Club can confirm defender Matilde Fidalgo has joined S.L Benfica," the club said in a statement.

The Portuguese international joined Manchester City in May 2019 from SC Braga. In the 2019/20 season, she made five appearances in all competitions. "All associated with Manchester City would like to thank Matilde for her efforts during her time at the Club and wish her all the best in her future endeavours," Manchester City's statement read. (ANI)