Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAI shortlists 258 athletes in 12 disciplines for Junior TOPS Junior

The SAI's Mission Olympic Cell shortlisted the athletes, including the 85 named before the COVID-19 lockdown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:54 IST
SAI shortlists 258 athletes in 12 disciplines for Junior TOPS Junior

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday shortlisted 258 athletes from across 12 sporting disciplines for support through Target Olympic Podium Scheme Developmental Group, also known as Junior TOPS

The support will be extended through a group/systems approach and a monthly out of pocket allowance of Rs 25,000 will be given to every athlete

Of the 12 disciplines, 16 athletes have been shortlisted in athletics, 34 in archery, 27 in badminton, four in cycling, seven in table tennis, 70 in shooting, 14 in swimming, 11 in judo, 36 in boxing, 16 in weightlifting, five in rowing and 18 in wrestling. The SAI's Mission Olympic Cell shortlisted the athletes, including the 85 named before the COVID-19 lockdown. They will be groomed for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. A SAI statement further said the formal induction of the athletes in the development group would be undertaken after setting an effective monitoring mechanism. SAI, in its review meeting, also decided that performance benchmarks will be established for individual athlete for the next four years, in consultation with all stakeholders, including the athlete, coach, High Performance Directors/ Chief National Coach of National Sports Federations.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Largest digital display of Lord Ram shines in New York's Broadway

On the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, New York City saw the largest high-definition digital display of Lord Ram on Broadway. The digital display of Lord Ram is one of the most expe...

Virginia first state to try pandemic app from Apple, Google

Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus, becoming the first US state to use new pandemic technology created by Apple and Google. The Covidwise app was availa...

Punjab reports record 29 deaths due to COVID-19

Punjab on Wednesday reported a record 29 deaths due to COVID-19 pushing the toll to 491, while 894 people tested for the infection taking the case tally to 19,856. Nine fatalities were reported from Ludhiana, five from Patiala, four from Ja...

Odisha prays in memory of COVID warriors

Odisha on Wednesday joined Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a prayer for paying tribute to frontline workers who laid down their lives fighting against COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The call given by the chief minister was welcomed by one...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020