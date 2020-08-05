Left Menu
IPL SOP: Franchises in different hotels, only room service, punishment for breaking bio-bubble

"This will help reduce the risk of cross infection within the group before flying to the UAE. "Breach of any Bio-Secure Environment protocols by players and team support staff will be punishable under the IPL Code of Conduct Rules." Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 will be quarantined and after completion of a 14-day period, the individual will have to undergo two COVID-19 tests, 24 hours apart.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:44 IST
Eight different hotels for the eight participating teams, two mandatory negative COVID-19 test reports before flying to the UAE and punishment for any breach of the bio-secure protocol are part of the BCCI's SOP for the IPL that was handed over to the franchises on Wednesday. The document, accessed by PTI, states that every franchisee's medical team should obtain the "medical and travel history of all players and support staff" since March 1 this year.

"All Indian players and team support staff must undergo two COVID-19 PCR tests, 24 hours apart, in the week before assembling in the franchises’ city of choice," it states. "This will help reduce the risk of cross infection within the group before flying to the UAE.

"Breach of any Bio-Secure Environment protocols by players and team support staff will be punishable under the IPL Code of Conduct Rules." Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 will be quarantined and after completion of a 14-day period, the individual will have to undergo two COVID-19 tests, 24 hours apart. "...if both test reports are negative, he/she may be allowed to fly out to the UAE." The rule will apply to all the overseas players and team support staff as well. "After arrival in UAE, there will be tests on Day 1, 3 and 6 with testing every fifth day throughout the tournament." The SOP states that all "franchise teams will be put up in different hotels." "Team members must be allotted rooms in a separate wing of the hotel that has a separate centralised air conditioning (AC) unit than the rest of the hotel," it adds.

"After the third negative test, team members may be allowed to meet each other within the Bio-Secure Environment. However, wearing a face mask and social distancing protocols must be followed at all times." The SOP also requires teams to order food in individual rooms and avoid use of common dining areas "to prevent cross infection and coming in contact with other hotel guests." PTI KHS PM PM.

