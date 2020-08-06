Left Menu
Development News Edition

Capitals ready to test young Flyers G Hart

The Philadelphia Flyers will go for a second straight victory in Eastern Conference round-robin action while the Washington Capitals try to bounce back from a tough shootout loss when they meet Thursday in Toronto.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 00:22 IST
Capitals ready to test young Flyers G Hart
The Flyers broke their first game open with a three-goal second period to top Boston 4-1 on Sunday. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Philadelphia Flyers will go for a second straight victory in Eastern Conference round-robin action while the Washington Capitals try to bounce back from a tough shootout loss when they meet Thursday in Toronto. The Flyers broke their first game open with a three-goal second period to top Boston 4-1 on Sunday. Michael Raffl led the way with a goal and an assist.

But the key player might have been young goalie Carter Hart, who finished with 34 saves to become the youngest Flyers goalie to win a postseason game. Pete Peeters had the previous mark -- and that stood for 40 years. "I know I've been here a short time, but he doesn't look 21 to me," said Flyers forward Nate Thompson, who was acquired in February. "He's pretty poised, even off the ice. He carries himself well beyond his years. He's a true pro. He reminds me a little bit of a goalie I used to play within Montreal (Carey Price). He's our backbone and he was really good tonight for us."

Philadelphia has two points after the first game while Washington got just one thanks to a 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay on Monday. The playoff seeding will be determined by the round-robin points, with regular-season points percentage as the tiebreaker if needed. The Capitals rallied from a 2-0 deficit versus the Lightning and forced the game into a shootout where they took a 1-0 lead in the first round. T.J. Oshie scored on Washington's first shot but the Lightning beat goalie Braden Holtby twice in a row to pull out the victory.

Holtby made 26 saves for Washington before making one on three shots in the shootout. "We weren't expecting perfection this game, but I think the important part is, the first part of periods they got some action and we didn't panic," Holtby said to NHL.com. "We righted the ship. I think that's important. ... They come in waves. They always have, and you just weather the storm there and then wait for your opportunity to get in and be physical and grind them down, and it showed in the two goals."

Richard Panik and Evgeny Kuznetsov each scored once for Washington in the second period. The Capitals had to play without top scorer John Carlson in the first game. After leaving the team's last exhibition game with an undisclosed injury, the defenseman watched the loss to the Lightning from the stands.

Not having Carlson hurt because he led the team in assists (60) and points (75) this season. His situation remains uncertain for this game, but Washington wants him back because of what he pumps into the offence. Each team will play one more round-robin game after this one. Philadelphia faces Tampa Bay on Saturday, while Washington plays Boston on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

Thailand’s COVID-19 response an example of resilience and solidarity: a UN Resident Coordinator’s Blog

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

From omelet to octopus, Selena Gomez gets quarantine busy with TV cooking show

Singer-actress Selena Gomez has been cooking up a storm during the coronavirus lockdown and is now ready to share her hilarious and sometimes embarrassing efforts with the rest of the world. Selena Chef, a 10-episode unscripted series in w...

Teladoc bets big on online medicine with $18.5 bln Livongo deal

Remote medicine company Teladoc Health Inc has agreed to acquire chronic care provider Livongo Health Inc for 18.5 billion, seeking to expand its offerings amid a boom in virtual healthcare spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. It is by far ...

Large fire in closed market in Ajman, UAE, under control - police

A large fire which broke out on Wednesday evening at a market in the emirate of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates caused no injuries or deaths and had been brought under control, the head of Ajman police said.Parts of the market which had b...

Biden in Delaware, Trump eyes White House as virus remakes U.S. political conventions

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed accepting the Republican Partys presidential nomination in a speech from the White House, prompting the countrys leading elected Democrat to accuse him of politicizing the historic residence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020