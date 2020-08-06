Left Menu
Phillies snap Yankees' seven-game win streak

Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto homered as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the sixth inning and held on for an 11-7 victory over the New York Yankees in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader Wednesday at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia.

Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto homered as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the sixth inning and held on for an 11-7 victory over the New York Yankees in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader Wednesday at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia. The Phillies were designated as the visiting team after Tuesday's game in New York was postponed due to heavy rains at Yankee Stadium. It was the first time since June 25-27, 2010 -- in a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays -- Philadelphia batted first in its own ballpark

The Phillies trailed 3-0 until Harper drove an 0-2 fastball into the right-field seats with one out in the third. After scoring two more runs in the third on a bases-loaded walk by Phil Gosselin and an RBI groundout by Roman Quinn, Philadelphia took a 5-3 lead in the fifth when Realmuto lined a 2-2 pitch from Nick Nelson down the left-field line. Rhys Hoskins started the Phillies' six-run sixth with a bases-loaded single.

Philadelphia made it 8-3 when Jay Bruce and Andrew McCutcheon scored on a fielding error by catcher Kyle Higashioka, who dropped the throw from shortstop Gleyber Torres on a grounder by Harper. Realmuto, Scott Kingery and Didi Gregorius followed with RBI singles to balloon the lead to 11-3.

Brett Gardner hit a two-run homer for the Yankees in the second. DJ LeMahieu scored New York's first run on a double-play grounder by Torres in the opening inning. Pinch hitter Thairo Estrada hit an RBI single and Aaron Judge belted a three-run homer in the seventh, but the Yankees saw their seven-game winning streak halted.

Zack Wheeler (2-0) settled down after the shaky start and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in six innings. He struck out two, walked two and retired ten of the final 13 hitters he faced after Gardner homered. After Davis allowed Judge's seventh homer, Trevor Kelley allowed two more hits and Hector Neris threw one pitch to get the final out and record his first save.

J.A. Happ (0-1) allowed four runs on three hits in three innings. He issued six walks and labored through 66 pitches. The Yankees were the home team outside their own ballpark for the first time since beating the Los Angeles Angels on April 15, 1998, at Shea Stadium after an expansion joint fell into the seating area at Yankee Stadium

--Field Level Media

