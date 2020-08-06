Francouz sharp in goal as Avalanche top Stars

Left Menu
Pavel Francouz had 27 saves, Andre Burakovsky and Joonas Donskoi each had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 in Edmonton on Wednesday night.

Pavel Francouz had 27 saves, Andre Burakovsky and Joonas Donskoi each had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 in Edmonton on Wednesday night. Cale Makar and Vladislav Namestnikov also had goals, and Sam Girard had two assists for Colorado, which has won its first two games of the seeding round of the NHL restart.

The Avalanche (2-0-0) play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Anton Khudobin had 36 saves for the Stars. Dallas (0-2-0) plays St. Louis next.

Colorado wasted little time in cashing in on the power play. With Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell off for interference at 2:46 of the first period, the Avalanche worked the puck around the zone. Gabriel Landeskog passed the puck to the point, and Makar's one-timer beat Khudobin in the top-right corner at 3:19 to make it 1-0. It was Makar's first goal of the playoffs.

The Stars nearly tied it midway through the first period when the puck trickled behind Francouz, but the goaltender kept it from going across the line, a ruling that held up upon review. It stayed 1-0 until later in the first period. At the end of a power play, Girard took a shot from the point that Khudobin made the initial save on but Donskoi got the rebound and put a backhander in a second after the Dallas penalty expired for his first goal and make it 2-0 at the 15:29 mark.

Namestnikov made it a three-goal game when he picked up the rebound off of Nathan MacKinnon's shot from the left side and wristed it past Khudobin at 17:30. It was Namestnikov's first goal. The Avalanche put it away early in the third period with their second power-play goal of the night. Burakovsky, who assisted on Donskoi's goal, blasted a shot from the slot that hit the crossbar and then ricocheted off of Khudobin's right leg just 1:31 into the final period.

It was Burakovsky's first of the round-robin tournament. --Field Level Media

