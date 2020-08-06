Voit, Yankees beat Phillies to earn twinbill split

Left Menu
The Phillies tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Neil Walker doubled and backup catcher Andrew Knapp hit an RBI single to right-center. Hunter replaced Nola to begin the seventh and allowed consecutive singles to Giancarlo Stanton and Voit.

Luke Voit homered and the New York Yankees came through with two runs in the seventh inning to snap a 1-1 tie on their way to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday. The Yankees fell 11-7 in the first game.

Jonathan Loaisiga started the second game for the Yankees in what was deemed a bullpen game. Loaisiga lasted 2 1/3 innings and gave up one run and three hits on 51 pitches. He struck out three and walked one. Adam Ottavino (2-0) earned the win in relief while Zack Britton tossed a scoreless seventh inning and picked up his fifth save in five opportunities.

Voit and Gio Urshela had two hits apiece for the Yankees. Phillies starter Aaron Nola tossed six stellar innings and allowed three hits and one run. Nola tied his career-high with 12 strikeouts and produced his 13th career game with at least 10 strikeouts.

Nola twice struck out three batters in an inning. Tommy Hunter (0-1) took the loss in relief as he failed to record an out in the seventh, giving up four hits and one hit batter. The Phillies weren't able to pick up a hit after the second.

Voit gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead in the second following a mammoth solo homer into the seats in left field. The Phillies tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Neil Walker doubled and backup catcher Andrew Knapp hit an RBI single to right-center.

Hunter replaced Nola to begin the seventh and allowed consecutive singles to Giancarlo Stanton and Voit. Mike Tauchman followed with a double to right-center, scoring Stanton for a 2-1 New York lead. Hunter then hit Gary Sanchez to load the bases with no outs. Urshela responded with an RBI single for a 3-1, lead and Hunter was lifted for Adam Morgan.

In the bottom of the seventh, pinch hitter Andrew McCutchen grounded out, Scott Kingery flied out to right and Walker meekly grounded out to shortstop to end the seven-inning game. --Field Level Media

