Left Menu
Development News Edition

Houser outduels Keuchel as Brewers edge White Sox

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth to earn his second save and lift the Brewers, who were outhit 6-5 and had no extra-base hits. Danny Mendick went 3-for-3 with a double for the White Sox. Each team stranded five runners.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 08:23 IST
Houser outduels Keuchel as Brewers edge White Sox

Adrian Houser pitched seven shutout innings to outduel Dallas Keuchel, and Eric Sogard delivered an RBI single as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers edged the Chicago White Sox 1-0 on Wednesday night to snap Chicago's six-game winning streak. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth to earn his second save and lift the Brewers, who were outhit 6-5 and had no extra-base hits.

Danny Mendick went 3-for-3 with a double for the White Sox. Each team stranded five runners. Houser (1-0) limited the White Sox to five hits, four of them singles, while walking two and striking out five. It was the right-hander's first victory since last Aug. 21, and he lowered this season's ERA to 0.75.

Milwaukee struck for the game's lone run in the third inning behind a trio of successive singles. Sogard's base hit to center scored Mark Mathias, who opened the inning with a hit to the same spot and went to second a hit by Orlando Arcia. Keuchel escaped further trouble and was otherwise sterling while becoming the first Chicago starter to pitch past the sixth inning this season. Keuchel (2-1) walked one and struck out eight.

Chicago squandered a prime scoring chance against Houser in the sixth. Mendick hit a one-out double and went to third on Yoan Moncada's two-out infield single. But Houser fanned Jose Abreu to end the threat. Luis Robert and Moncada both flied out to the warning track against David Phelps with a runner aboard in the eighth.

Houser was making his first career regular season start against the White Sox. He pitched against them in a July 22 exhibition at Guaranteed Rate Field, allowing one run in 4 2/3 innings. Brewers manager Craig Counsell heled left fielder Christian Yelich and first baseman Justin Smoak out of the starting lineup, with both players struggling. Through eight games, Yelich is just 3-for-34 (.088), while Smoak, who pinch-hit in the eighth and lined out to second, is batting .156.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

World responds to Lebanon's plight, France's Macron to visit

As Lebanese rescuers counted the dead and combed rubble for signs of life a day after a huge explosion shattered swaths of Beirut, nations near and far pledged Wednesday that the country, already trapped in a deep economic crisis, would not...

China became 'more aggressive' during COVID19; deployed troops along LAC: Esper

The world has seen China become more aggressive during the COVID-19 pandemic, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said, asserting that the country has deployed troops along the Line of Actual Control with India and is acting out in a way th...

Voit, Yankees beat Phillies to earn twinbill split

Luke Voit homered and the New York Yankees came through with two runs in the seventh inning to snap a tie on their way to a 3-1 victory over the host Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday. The Yankees fell ...

UPDATE 1-Philippine economy dives into recession in worst slump on record

The Philippine economy plunged by much more than expected in the second quarter, falling into recession for the first time in 29 years, as economic activity was hammered by one of the worlds longest and strictest coronavirus lockdowns.The S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020