Raptors complete season sweep of Magic

Fred VanVleet scored 21 points and added 10 assists as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Orlando Magic 109-99 Wednesday night to win their seventh consecutive game. Anunoby and Gasol each had 10 first-half points for the Raptors, and Siakam had eight. Fournier scored eight points for Orlando in the first half, and Gordon had six points and eight rebounds.

Fred VanVleet scored 21 points and added 10 assists as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Orlando Magic 109-99 Wednesday night to win their seventh consecutive game. The Raptors (49-18) have won all three of their games since the restart near Orlando. The victory gave them a four-game season series sweep of the Magic.

The Magic, who never led and trailed by as many as 24 points, cut the deficit to seven points early in the fourth quarter. However, VanVleet's 3-pointer gave Toronto a 14-point lead with five minutes left. Pascal Siakam had 15 points for the Raptors. Norman Powell added 14 points, Marc Gasol had 13 points, OG Anunoby 12 and Serge Ibaka 11. Kyle Lowry contributed eight points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross each had 15 points for Orlando (32-37). Nikola Vucevic added 12 points and nine rebounds, Wes Iwundu had 11 points and Gary Clark 10. Aaron Gordon had nine points and 11 rebounds before leaving in the third quarter due to left hamstring tightness. The Raptors used a 13-0 run on the way to a 26-11 lead after the first quarter.

The Magic, who trailed by as many as 16 points during the opening period, cut the gap to 10 on Clark's jumper with 5:02 left in the second quarter. The Raptors answered with a 19-5 surge that was capped when Siakam made one of two free throws with 32 seconds to play for a 55-31 lead.

Toronto led 55-35 at halftime. Anunoby and Gasol each had 10 first-half points for the Raptors, and Siakam had eight.

Fournier scored eight points for Orlando in the first half, and Gordon had six points and eight rebounds. The Magic scored the first nine points of the second half.

Gordon was fouled by Lowry while driving to the basket with 9:34 to play in the third quarter and fell grabbing at his hamstring. Gordon made one of two free throws on what was ruled a flagrant-1 foul, and he made a layup when the Magic kept possession, cutting the lead to 55-44. Gordon left for good less than a minute later.

Toronto led 78-68 after three quarters. --Field Level Media

