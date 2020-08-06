Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man Utd should target Kane over Sancho, says Scholes

"I just think United need a centre forward, a real No.9, a real goalscorer, and Kane would be that man for me." ($1 = 0.7617 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 10:21 IST
Soccer-Man Utd should target Kane over Sancho, says Scholes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Paul Scholes says Manchester United lack a prolific centre forward and should prioritise a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane over Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. United have been heavily linked with a move for the 20-year-old Sancho but media reports say the club have balked at Dortmund's valuation of around 100 million pounds ($131 million).

England captain Kane signed a six-year contract extension with Spurs in 2018 but said in March he could leave if they do not progress in the right direction. "Don't get me wrong, Sancho is a top-quality footballer, I think he would improve any team in world football," Scholes, who won 11 Premier League titles with United, told BT Sport.

"His stats say that he is a goalscorer, he will make and score lots of goals. I just think we already have three forwards or wide men that are very similar to Sancho, possibly not quite as good as him, but potentially I think they could be." Scholes said Kane is the out-and-out goalscorer United need right now.

"I think if that is Harry Kane you are talking about, I would be more desperate to sign him than Sancho at this stage," he added. "I just think United need a centre forward, a real No.9, a real goalscorer, and Kane would be that man for me." ($1 = 0.7617 pounds)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

YouTube star Jake Paul's Los Angeles-area home raided by FBI

FBI agents in tactical gear on Wednesday raided the Los Angeles-area mansion home of YouTube star and social media influencer Jake Paul in an investigation stemming from a looting spree at an upscale shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, of...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on world headline...

Australia to spend $1.2 bln on cyber security for private sector after rise in attacks

Australia will spend A1.66 billion 1.19 billion over the next 10 years to strengthen the cyber defences of private companies and households following a rise in cyber attacks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce on Thursday. Cyber at...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Mexico nears 50,000 coronavirus deaths, with 829 new fatalitiesMexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 6,139 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 829 additional fatalities, bringing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020