Left Menu
Development News Edition

One positive case and IPL could be doomed: says Wadia calling for strict compliance with BCCI SOP

We need to support the BCCI and will be meeting again soon," he said. In the current economic climate, Wadia expects the sponsors, whether team or IPL, to negotiate hard. It requires players, support staff, team officials and owners to be part of a bio-secure environment. Wadia himself has not decided on travelling to the UAE for the IPL but said safety can't be compromised.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 11:29 IST
One positive case and IPL could be doomed: says Wadia calling for strict compliance with BCCI SOP
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Instead of speculating on the IPL's title sponsorship, Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia says the focus must be on ensuring that not a single COVID-19 case is reported during the event, which according to him, is set to be the "best ever". Though the BCCI has not confirmed that Chinese mobile phone maker Vivo has pulled out of title sponsorship for this season, it is likely that the company will back out from the Rs 440 crore per year contract at least this season given the soaring Sino-India diplomatic tensions.

"There is much speculation going on. I think it is ridiculous. The only thing we (team owners) know is that the IPL is happening. We are very concerned about the safety of the players and all others involved. Even if there is one case, the IPL could be doomed," Wadia told PTI after the owners' meeting on Wednesday evening. Following the "violent face-off" between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh in June, Wadia had said that the IPL should gradually move away from Chinese sponsors.

Irrespective of Vivo's future in the IPL, Wadia said there are enough sponsors to replace the Chinese company if such a need arises. "I don't know what the BCCI has decided on title sponsorship. All the team owners had a productive meeting and are on the same page to make IPL a success. We need to support the BCCI and will be meeting again soon," he said.

In the current economic climate, Wadia expects the sponsors, whether team or IPL, to negotiate hard. "All the sponsors are going to negotiate hard but I will change by name if it is not the most watched IPL ever. It will be the best ever IPL. You mark my words. Sponsors would be foolish not to be part of IPL this year. "It would be a wrong commercial decision on their part to not be a part of the IPL. I truly believe that if I was a sponsor, I would be jump right in." The BCCI has sent an exhaustive 16-page SOP to teams for a smooth conduct of the tournament. It requires players, support staff, team officials and owners to be part of a bio-secure environment.

Wadia himself has not decided on travelling to the UAE for the IPL but said safety can't be compromised. "We have to adjust and acclimatise to the (bio-secure) environment. One case could kill the IPL. Extraneous circumstances require ordinary people to do extraordinary things," he added.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's second-biggest city enters strict new coronavirus lockdown

Australias second-biggest city Melbourne began the first day of a six-week total lockdown on Thursday with the closure of most shops and businesses raising new fears of food shortages, as authorities battle a second wave of coronavirus infe...

Two rescue workers killed in S.Korea floods after boats capsize - Yonhap

Two rescue workers were killed and five were missing in South Korea on Thursday after their boats overturned in floodwaters, Yonhap news agency reported, as heavy rain across the Korean peninsula threatened to bring new floods and landslide...

Veteran legal journalist no more

Veteran city-based legal journalist, BSL Prasad, died late on Wednesday following illness, family sources said. He was not keeping well for some time and undergoing treatment, they said, adding, he breathed his last on Wednesday night.He ha...

Mumbai: HC adjourns hearings due to staff shortage after rains

The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned its proceedings for the day as many staff members could not reach the court following incessant rains in Mumbai and neighbouring areas. Seven benches of the court were scheduled to conduct virtual...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020