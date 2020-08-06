Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minerva Academy enters into partnership with Delhi FC

Minerva Academy FC owner Ranjit Bajaj announced the partnership, which will work towards giving a platform to the local players, coaches, administrators, and other staff to showcase their talent by playing and working at a competitive level under a proper professional setup. The aim is to develop local players, local coaches and the overall football ecosystem in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 19:07 IST
Minerva Academy enters into partnership with Delhi FC

Minerva Academy FC has entered into a partnership with Delhi FC with an aim to develop the sport in the national capital region. Minerva Academy FC owner Ranjit Bajaj announced the partnership, which will work towards giving a platform to the local players, coaches, administrators, and other staff to showcase their talent by playing and working at a competitive level under a proper professional setup.

The aim is to develop local players, local coaches and the overall football ecosystem in Delhi. Delhi FC finished third in the Delhi League last season.

Bajaj, the founder of Minerva Academy FC, said, "This is a unique opportunity for Minerva to make its presence in the national capital. "The city has, in recent years, given quite a few players to the national team who, unfortunately, have to ply their trade in other cities and in other clubs. "We believe there is a lot of talent in Delhi and we would like to reach out to them through Delhi FC." Under the partnership, Minerva will provide Delhi FC with a full-size field, physiotherapy and wellness clinic (on-site physios and on-call doctor), travel and accommodation facility for players and staff, proper equipment and infrastructure, AFC and AIFF certified coaches. The Mohali-based academy will arrange for daily training, tactical training, classroom session, psychology sessions, video sessions and practice matches.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks replies of Centre, UP govt in Kafeel Khan's detention case

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to file their replies in a case seeking the release of Dr Kafeel Khan, who is detained under the National Security Act NSA for allegedly giving a provocative spe...

Understand foreign stars' frustration but BCCI did its best in current situation: Mithali

India ODI captain Mithali Raj totally understands the frustration of foreign internationals on overlapping of T20 Challenge and WBBL dates but firmly believes that BCCI did its best to fit in the four-match tournament in these unusual COVID...

India will be an important pillar of post-coronavirus global economic recovery: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said India will be an important pillar of the post-coronavirus global economic recovery and that the road map for winning the battle against the pandemic lies in countries restarting the economy and...

Electronics manufacturing in India to grow 30% annually for next 5 years: IT Secy

The government is expecting electronics manufacturing in the country to register an annual growth rate of 30 per cent over the next five years and clock Rs 11.5 lakh crore additional production during this period, electronics and IT secreta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020