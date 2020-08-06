Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man Utd's Rashford, Groenen recognised by PFA for community work

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 20:10 IST
Soccer-Man Utd's Rashford, Groenen recognised by PFA for community work

Manchester United players Marcus Rashford and Jackie Groenen have won the PFA's Community Champion award for their social welfare activities and contribution to the club's foundation this season, the Premier League side announced on Thursday. Striker Rashford earned widespread praise after the British government bowed to pressure from his campaign to ensure school food vouchers would be available for struggling families in England during the holidays.

The 22-year-old recalled how the vouchers helped his family when he was young and, through the Fareshare UK charity, he helped raise around 20 million pounds ($26.31 million) to supply meals to struggling families during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I'm thrilled to have won the PFA Community Champion award in what has been a very important season for me, both on and off the pitch," said Rashford, who also received an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester for his campaign.

"Building on those childhood experiences is a big reason why I've been so passionate about the campaign this year to try and tackle child poverty." Dutchwoman Groenen, the first overseas player in the women's team, frequently visited the Girls' Regional Talent Club to coach young women footballers and also became an ambassador for the Johan Cruyff Foundation earlier this year.

"It's an honour to win this award in my first year at Manchester United," the 25-year-old midfielder said. "As players, it's so important to give back and to be a good role model for young people. I'm just really happy I could be involved and do my bit to help inspire the next generation."

($1 = 0.7603 pounds)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Beirut's accidental cargo: how an unscheduled port visit led to disaster

The chemicals that went up in flames in Beiruts deadliest peace-time explosion arrived in the Lebanese capital seven years ago on a leaky Russian-leased cargo ship that, according to its captain, should never have stopped there.They were be...

Britain's top Archbishop enters trans rights row to support trolled MP

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Aug 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The symbolic head of the worlds Anglican community has entered an increasingly bitter row over transgender rights in Britain by backing a lawmaker who came under fire over commen...

U.S. SEC fines World Acceptance Corp $21.7 million for Mexican bribes

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Thursday it had fined World Acceptance Corp, a consumer loan company, 21.7 million for paying bribes in Mexico. The SEC said in a statement that the companys Mexican subsidiary paid o...

ECB purchases push Greek 10-year bond yields to record low

Greek 10-year government bond yields fell to record lows on Thursday as a sharp rally spurred on by the fast-paced purchase of the countrys debt by the European Central Bank kept pace with investors continuing to snap up higher-yielding ass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020