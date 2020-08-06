Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jazz out to slow Spurs' push for playoff

The midway juncture of the NBA's season-ending seeding action finds the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs in slightly better positions than when the eight-game restart began last week.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 21:44 IST
Jazz out to slow Spurs' push for playoff

The midway juncture of the NBA's season-ending seeding action finds the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs in slightly better positions than when the eight-game restart began last week. How the teams play against each other in two games -- the first of which will be contested Friday afternoon at the HP Field House near Orlando -- will determine where, and in the Spurs' case if -- they will end up when the postseason begins.

The Jazz and Spurs also will play on Aug. 13 to wrap up their schedules in the NBA restart, the league's return to play after the season was halted March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Utah (43-25) is clinging to fourth place in the Western Conference after a 124-115 win over Memphis on Wednesday. Houston, which was scheduled to play late Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers, and Oklahoma City are a half-game behind in the standings. The Jazz likely will play either the Thunder or the Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.

Joe Ingles scored 25 points while Mike Conley hit for 23 points and Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 16 rebounds in the win for Utah. Donovan Mitchell chipped in 18 points as the Jazz used a 14-3 run, culminating in back-to-back 3-pointers from Ingles, to take a 116-105 lead with 2:51 remaining. The Jazz were 18 of 45 (40 percent) from beyond the arc after going a combined 28 of 108 (25.9 percent) from the 3-point line through their first three seeding games. Utah is 2-2 since the NBA restart.

"We were the highest percentage catch-and-shoot team in the league for 60 games," Utah coach Quin Snyder said. "I don't think our guys have forgotten that. They just need to take them and keep taking them." Ingles went 6 of 11 on 3-pointers in the win over Memphis after taking only 11 threes combined in Utah's first three games of the restart.

"Everyone's probably passed up a bit (of the threes) and not been as aggressive, probably not taking advantage of some opportunities," Ingles told The Deseret News. "Obviously picking my spots and my time was key, finding when I can be aggressive. "The more confidence we have in each other, the more we'll keep doing that."

San Antonio heads into Friday's game on the heels of a 132-126 loss to Denver on Wednesday. The Spurs (29-38), who have dropped two straight, remained in 10th place in the West after Wednesday's loss.

Rudy Gay paced San Antonio with 24 points off the bench in the defeat. Derrick White added 23, Keldon Johnson scored 20 points, DeMar DeRozan poured in 18, and Patty Mills and Drew Eubanks scored 14 and 12 points, respectively for the Spurs, who are also 2-2 in the restart. The Spurs got a season-high 70 points from their bench in the loss.

"We've lost the past two games but the whole team has come a long way," Mills said. "The mindset of this team is good as is the growth of the young guys who are learning on the fly. There's a lot to play for, too, but their development is important. "Our whole approach is about the young guys, about playing meaningful games. You always want to win, but we understand where we are going with our future. It's a process."

San Antonio must climb over Portland into ninth place and stay within four games of Memphis in the standings to secure a spot in a play-in tournament for a chance to participate in the postseason for an NBA-record 23rd straight year. After Wednesday's game, they were two games behind the Grizzlies and one game behind the Trail Blazers. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat as Congress wrangles over stimulus

The SP 500 treaded water on Thursday as investors awaited a new fiscal aid package to prop up the economy, with data showing a staggering 31.3 million Americans were receiving unemployment checks in mid-July. The tech-heavy Nasdaq clinched ...

Motorcycling-Yamaha crew chief Munoz's support important to compete: Rossi

After struggling with the bike for most of the 2019 season, former MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi said on Thursday that he is far more comfortable with Yamahas setup since the appointment of David Munoz as crew chief. Rossi, a nine-t...

U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post - U.S. official

U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post, a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Thursday.Hooks departure comes as the United Nations Security Council prepares to vote next week on a U.S. bid to extend an interna...

Norway puts reopening on hold as COVID-19 cases rise

Norway is halting its planned easing of coronavirus restrictions and will likely reimpose others to prevent a full lockdown of society as experienced earlier this year, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday. We need to slow down now ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020