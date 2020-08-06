Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Dozens of players positive for COVID-19 since training camps open, opt-out deadline looms

Fifty-six National Football League players have so far tested positive for COVID-19 since training camps opened to rookies July 21, according to players' union data compiled through Wednesday. Eligible players who opt out voluntarily will receive a $150,000 stipend, while "high-risk" opt outs get $350,000, according to the union, the National Football League Players Association.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 22:15 IST
NFL-Dozens of players positive for COVID-19 since training camps open, opt-out deadline looms
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Fifty-six National Football League players have so far tested positive for COVID-19 since training camps opened to rookies July 21, according to players' union data compiled through Wednesday. Camps opened for all players July 28, and the season is scheduled to kickoff Sept. 10 with health and safety measures in place designed to mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Players have until 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) on Thursday to inform the league of whether they intend to opt out of the season, with more than 40 already reportedly intending to skip the 2020 campaign over COVID-19 concerns. Eligible players who opt out voluntarily will receive a $150,000 stipend, while "high-risk" opt outs get $350,000, according to the union, the National Football League Players Association. Health issues that qualify a player for being considered high risk for severe COVID-19 include cancer, type 2 diabetes, certain heart conditions and asthma.

With pre-season games canceled and attendance limited - or outright banned - in stadiums across the country, Commissioner Roger Goodell told fans in an open letter last week: "The NFL in 2020 will not look like other years."

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat as Congress wrangles over stimulus

The SP 500 treaded water on Thursday as investors awaited a new fiscal aid package to prop up the economy, with data showing a staggering 31.3 million Americans were receiving unemployment checks in mid-July. The tech-heavy Nasdaq clinched ...

Motorcycling-Yamaha crew chief Munoz's support important to compete: Rossi

After struggling with the bike for most of the 2019 season, former MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi said on Thursday that he is far more comfortable with Yamahas setup since the appointment of David Munoz as crew chief. Rossi, a nine-t...

U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post - U.S. official

U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post, a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Thursday.Hooks departure comes as the United Nations Security Council prepares to vote next week on a U.S. bid to extend an interna...

Norway puts reopening on hold as COVID-19 cases rise

Norway is halting its planned easing of coronavirus restrictions and will likely reimpose others to prevent a full lockdown of society as experienced earlier this year, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday. We need to slow down now ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020