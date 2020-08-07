Canes D Hamilton returns to practice

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton practiced with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday for the first time since July 22. He left that July practice when he was experienced pain during drills, then missed the Hurricanes' qualifying series against the New York Rangers, who Carolina swept 3-0 in the Eastern Conference hub city of Toronto. He last played on Jan. 16 and had surgery the following day on a broken left fibula he sustained in that game.

In 47 games before the injury, the 27-year-old tallied 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists). Hamilton entered the league with the Boston Bruins (2012-15), then moved on to the Calgary Flames (2015-18) before being traded to Carolina in June 2018. In 552 career games, he has scored 299 points (96 goals, 203 assists).

The Hurricanes, the No. 6 seed in the conference, are waiting to learn the identity of their next opponent. It will be the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, or Washington Capitals -- clubs in the round-robin competition that will set the seeding for the top four teams in the East in the regular season.