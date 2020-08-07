Left Menu
Braves walk off over Jays on Markakis' homer

Toussaint threw a season-high 83 pitches and kept the Toronto batters at bay with an effective breaking ball. Toronto starter Nate Pearson worked five innings in his second career start and allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five.

Nick Markakis delivered a walk-off homer with one out in the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Markakis reached low to connect with a breaking ball from Wilmer Font (0-1) and smoked it deep into the right field seats. It was the first start of the season for the veteran right fielder, who was activated on Wednesday after recanting his original decision to opt out because of COVID-19 concerns.

The victory gave the Braves a 2-1 series win over Toronto and completed a 7-2 homestand for Atlanta. The winning pitcher was Mark Melancon (1-0), who worked a perfect ninth inning.

Neither starter figured in the decision, although both pitched well. Atlanta starter Touki Toussaint was lifted after 6 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs on four hits with a career-high nine strikeouts. Toussaint threw a season-high 83 pitches and kept the Toronto batters at bay with an effective breaking ball.

Toronto starter Nate Pearson worked five innings in his second career start and allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five. In an unusual turn of events, Toronto manager Charlie Montoya tried to insert reliever Jacob Waguespack into the game to start the sixth. But the Blue Jays had assigned Waguespack to their alternate training site when the rosters were reduced earlier in the day, forcing them to bring in Rafael Dolis, who had not been warming up.

The Braves jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by Freddie Freeman to right center, his second. It marked the first career runs allowed by Pearson. The Blue Jays got one run back in the fourth when Bo Bichette lined his first homer of the season, a solo shot off Toussaint to left center.

Atlanta answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth when Marcell Ozuna scored on Adam Duvall's sacrifice fly. Toronto tied the game 3-3 in the seventh inning. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled, and Rowdy Tellez doubled to open the inning. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pushed home the first run with a fielder's choice, and pinch hitter Teoscar Hernandez drove in the other with a sharp single to center field off reliever Tyler Matzek.

