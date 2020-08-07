Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bogdanovic scores career-high 35 as Kings dump Pelicans

Joseph made two 3-pointers during a 20-8 run that gave Sacramento a 117-103 lead at the end of the third quarter. The margin reached 19 points midway through the fourth quarter as the Kings evened the season series at one victory each.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 08:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 08:01 IST
Bogdanovic scores career-high 35 as Kings dump Pelicans

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a career-best 35 points as the Sacramento Kings got their first victory of the NBA restart, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 140-125 on Thursday afternoon near Orlando. De'Aaron Fox added 30 points and 10 assists, Harrison Barnes scored 22, Nemanja Bjelica had 11 and Cory Joseph 10 as the Kings (29-39) ended a three-game losing streak in the restart.

The Kings, who were outscored at the foul line by 31 points in an overtime loss to Dallas in their last game, outscored the Pelicans 24-17 at the line. Zion Williamson scored 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting in 22 minutes, and Brandon Ingram also had 24 for the Pelicans (29-39), who dropped to 1-3 in the restart as they fell into a tie for 11th place with the Kings and behind the Phoenix Suns (30-39), who won later Thursday.

JJ Redick scored 18 points, Jrue Holiday had 17 and Josh Hart 11 for New Orleans. Bogdanovic was 13 of 20 shooting, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the Kings.

The Kings led by 10 twice in the third quarter before Redick's 3-pointer pulled the Pelicans within 97-95. Joseph made two 3-pointers during a 20-8 run that gave Sacramento a 117-103 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The margin reached 19 points midway through the fourth quarter as the Kings evened the season series at one victory each. These teams will meet again Aug. 11. Sacramento scored 49 points in the first quarter and 40 in the third quarter as New Orleans' defense never got in gear.

The Kings made 11 of their first 12 shots to take an early 28-17 lead. They led by as many as 14 points before finishing with a 49-39 lead at the end of the first quarter. That was the most points allowed by New Orleans in any quarter this season.

Sacramento rebuilt the lead to 14 early in the second quarter before the Pelicans made a run. Hart's layup cut the margin to 59-56 midway through the period.

The Pelicans got within three points three more times, but didn't get any closer. Fox's three-point play and Bogdanovic's 3-pointer helped the Kings take a 77-70 lead at halftime.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-China July exports rise at fastest pace in 7 months, but imports fall

Chinas exports rose at the fastest pace in seven months in July, while imports declined, painting a mixed picture for the economy as it recovers from its pandemic-induced slump.Exports in July increased 7.2 from a year earlier, the fastest ...

Ghana: Academic year of 2020-2021 will be rescheduled, says education minister

Ghanaian education minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said that the schools in the country will not be made to resume fully so long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, according to a news report by News Ghana.According to him...

HK activist Joshua Wong files court challenge to 2019 poll disqualification

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong filed a court challenge on Friday against his disqualification from district polls, in a move which may have implications for this years removals of opposition candidates for the citys legislatur...

Western Railway refunds Rs 400 crore through cancelled tickets amid COVID-19

After bearing revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crores, the Western Railway has refunded over Rs 400 crore upon cancellation of tickets during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. In a press release, the Western Railway said that resulting in the cancella...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020