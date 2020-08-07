Yelich's inside-the-park HR helps Brewers top White Sox

Left Menu
Jedd Gyorko belted a two-run home run and an RBI single, and Christian Yelich hit an inside-the-park homer to support five strong innings from journeyman Josh Lindblom as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers topped the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Thursday night.

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Jedd Gyorko belted a two-run home run and an RBI single, and Christian Yelich hit an inside-the-park homer to support five strong innings from journeyman Josh Lindblom as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers topped the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Thursday night. Lindblom (1-0), who played much of the past three seasons in South Korea, earned his first major league victory since July 4, 2013. He scattered two runs and four hits in five innings with one walk and a career-high seven strikeouts.

Leury Garcia reached Lindblom for a two-run home run to open the scoring in the second inning, but Lindblom recovered to limit the White Sox to two singles and a walk over the next three innings. Milwaukee has been equally resurgent. After starting the week with two home losses to the White Sox, the Brewers salvaged a split of the four-game, home-and-home interleague series with victories Wednesday and Thursday in Chicago.

Milwaukee had not won two games in the same series against the White Sox since July 1999. Yelich helped get the Brewers going with a game-tying, inside-the-park homer to spark a four-run fifth. With a runner aboard two batters later, Gyorko homered to left against White Sox starter Gio Gonzalez to put the Brewers ahead 4-2. Orlando Arcia capped the rally with a run-scoring single.

Gonzalez (0-1) allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Right fielder Nomar Mazara had one of Chicago's six hits before leaving the game with a left foot contusion. X-rays were negative, and Mazara is day-to-day.

Garcia added a ninth-inning RBI double for Chicago. Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta pitched three innings of one-hit relief with one walk and six strikeouts. Keston Hiura, Omar Narvaez and Mark Mathias had two hits apiece for the Brewers, with Mathias driving in the first two runs of his career with an eighth-inning single that broke the game open.

--Field Level Media

