Bundy goes distance as Angels top Mariners

Bundy goes distance as Angels top Mariners

Dylan Bundy pitched a four-hitter and was backed by a pair of home runs as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the host Seattle Mariners 6-1 on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series. Shohei Ohtani and Max Stassi went deep for the Angels, who took two games in the series. Daniel Vogelbach homered for the Mariners' lone run.

Bundy (2-1) avenged a loss to Seattle on July 30 at Anaheim, Calif. The right-hander didn't walk a batter and struck out 10. Ohtani, the two-way standout, was making his first appearance since suffering a forearm strain while pitching Sunday. The Angels have announced the injury will prevent Ohtani from taking the mound again this season.

Leading off the second inning, Ohtani opened the scoring with a solo shot on a high fly ball that carried just over the left-field wall. The Angels extended their advantage in the fourth off Mariners starter Taijuan Walker (1-2).

Mike Trout led off with a line-drive single to center. Anthony Rendon and Ohtani walked to load the bases with no outs. Tommy La Stella lined a run-scoring single to right to make it 2-0 and keep the bases full for Justin Upton, who was hit by a pitch to score another run. An out later, Stassi hit a sacrifice fly to right field for a 4-0 lead. A walk spelled the end of Walker's afternoon. The right-hander allowed four runs on three hits in 3 2/3 innings, with three walks and three strikeouts.

Vogelbach homered to right in the bottom of the fourth to make it 4-1. It stayed that way until the eighth, when La Stella led off with a double off Mariners left-hander Nestor Cortes. With two outs, Stassi went deep to left. It was Stassi's fourth homer of the season, all of which have come against the Mariners.

--Field Level Media

